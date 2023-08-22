Queensland Country Life
Whitaker Beef bull sale sees support from repeat buyers

August 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Top priced Charolais bull, Lot 21, with Clint Whitaker and Andrew Cavanagh, KellCo. Picture: Supplied
There was solid demand from repeat buyers at Clint and Robyn Robyn Whitaker's Whitaker Beef bull sale, held at the Monto selling complex on Friday, August 18.

