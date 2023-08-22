There was solid demand from repeat buyers at Clint and Robyn Robyn Whitaker's Whitaker Beef bull sale, held at the Monto selling complex on Friday, August 18.
In total, 36 from 40 bulls sold to average $7500, achieving a clearance of 90 per cent.
A top price of $14,000 was outlaid for lot 21, a polled Charolais bull, which sold to repeat buyer Lance Taylor of Mundubbera.
The sale-topper weighed in at 888 kilograms and boasted an EMA of 131 square centimetres, P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 10 millimetres, at 24 months of age.
Bulk buyer of the sale was Tom and Helen Little, Moura, operating via Stocklive. The Littles successfully secured 11 bulls at an average price of $8727.
The sale was conducted by KellCo Rural Agencies, Monto, with Andrew Cavanagh handling the selling duties.
