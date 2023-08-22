There were 649 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
A good quality yarding came to hand, with the market holding up well.
Processors and feedlots provided a solid floor for cows, feeders and vealers, while Western and Downs buyers provided the majority of competition for steers and heifers.
Younger, plainer cattle continue to be met with less demand.
Tim Meredith, Kentville, sold Hereford cross steers for $1900, milk tooth heifers for $1540 and weaner steers for $1000. Rodney Kanofski, Calvert, sold Charbray cows for $1535, weaner steers for $1150 and $825 and weaner heifers for $760.
Geoff Cahill, Gatton, sold a Charolais bull for $1920, cows for $1300 and milk tooth heifers for $1200 and $1000. The Olm Family, Ropeley, sold a Charolais bull for $2180 and Charbray backgrounder steers for $1200 and $1070.
Gatton Earthmoving, Ingoldsby, sold Charolais cows for $1420, young weaner steers for $800 and heifers for $740. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Santa cows for $1460, heifers for $1330 and weaner steers for $1000.
Glentate Pty Ltd, Brightview, sold Santa feeder steers for $1290. Justin Voll, Upper Tenthill, sold Angus steers for $1260. Pat Collingwood, Murphys Creek, sold milk tooth Brahman heifers for $950. Maguire Brothers, Ingoldsby, sold young Charolais steers for $750.
Amanda Mossop, Ma Ma Creek, sold a pen of Charbray steers for $870. Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold five-month-old Charolais heifer calves for $640 and $570.
