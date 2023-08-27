A former Paralympian marathon runner is planning to swim the English Channel to raise money for scholarships to help disadvantaged children including those in the bush.
Gerrard Gosens, who has been blind since birth and has prosthetic eyes, attended Yeppoon High School and recently completed a 20km swim around Great Keppel Island in 7.5 hours on August 12.
Mr Gosens said the English Channel was 34km at its narrowest point, but he would realistically swim about 40km because of tidal currents and be the first totally blind person to do the crossing.
He said he aimed to swim the channel on August 10, next year, and it would probably take him between 15 and 18 hours.
"I'm doing it to for two reasons - one to raise funds for Great Dreams... which provides scholarships to kids all around Queensland including rural and regional areas," he said.
"The second reason obviously is that I believe...success is a journey, never a destination and whilst I may have retired at last year's Commonwealth Games... someone told me there's never been a totally blind person swim the English Channel and I thought, well, why not."
Mr Gosens, 50, said he was hoping to raise about $340,000 from the swim which would provide 34 scholarships to 34 young people around Queensland.
He said the hardest part of swimming the English Channel would be the cold water and potentially the tides and weather.
"It's going to come down to the weather conditions and the temperature of the water," he said.
"Coming from Australia, we're relatively blessed with some good warmer waters, but getting over to the UK it can be anywhere from 12 to 16 degrees."
As well as training in the pool twice a day, every day, Mr Gosens is distance swimming twice a week. He also cycles, runs and does strength work.
"It's also going to be the mental challenge. I have this philosophy and this particular drill, this particular goal that you don't have to have vision to have the belief in what you're trying to achieve," he said.
"The reason I say that is because I will never see the other side of the English Channel, I will never see the French side as I never saw Great Keppel Island. I swam around it. I've never seen it and will never see it, but I didn't need to have that vision to have the belief in what I was trying to achieve."
Mr Gosens will swim the channel with six guides - three men and three women.
Through his involvement with the Great Dreams foundation, Mr Gosens mentors a young blind golfer.
Great Dreams provides much-needed funds to assist young people fulfil their dreams that would otherwise be unattainable due to lack of income, family breakdown, disability or severe illness.
For example, financial aid can be provided for art/sport/creative goals, educational tuition, equipment to pursue hobbies and interests, or for respite or travel. For more information, visit www.greatdreams.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.