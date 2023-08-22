Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

CQU researchers working to reduce methane emissions through water soluble supplementation

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CQU senior researcher Dr. Diogo Costa presenting on the SF6 method for measuring methane emissions in cattle at Belmont Research station on August 10. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
CQU senior researcher Dr. Diogo Costa presenting on the SF6 method for measuring methane emissions in cattle at Belmont Research station on August 10. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Methane has been a buzzword in the livestock industry for a number of years with research focused on reducing it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.