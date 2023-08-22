Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Speckle Park triplets born to North Queensland mum

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
August 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Speckle Park cow, Gayle, with her triplets - Usman, Usher and Ursula - at Blair Plains, Sarina Range. Picture supplied by Travis Parry
Speckle Park cow, Gayle, with her triplets - Usman, Usher and Ursula - at Blair Plains, Sarina Range. Picture supplied by Travis Parry

One is named after an Australian cricketer, another is named after an American singer/songwriter and a third is named after no-one in particular - meet Usman, Usher and Ursula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.