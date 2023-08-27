The cane industry has a deep connection to Laura MacDougall and Steele Tucker so it was only fitting that it was a part of their wedding day.
Laura, from Dalby, and Steele, from Townsville, were married on April 20 by Sarah Woods at St Mary's by the Sea and celebrated at The Old Sugar Wharf in Port Douglas.
It was a most fitting location given Laura's great grandparents were cane farmers of the north and Steele's profession in the sugar cane industry.
Laura is the daughter of Scott and Sharryn MacDougall, Maida View, Dalby while Steele is the son of Byron and Leanne Tucker of Yeppoon.
Guests that travelled from Hong Kong, Victoria, New South Wales and across Queensland were able to enjoy the backdrop of a sunset over the Mossman Gorge and sailing ships from the deck of the historical Old Sugar Wharf.
As a Western Downs girl, Laura relocated to Townsville after university as a pediatric physiotherapist.
There she met Steele, and the love story began.
They now have established Tropic Kids Physiotherapy to service Townsville as well rural regions north to Ingham and west to Hughenden while Steele works with Queensland Sugar.
Glenn from Threadless Films and Katie Purling Photography captured their special day with Sea Change Duo offering music and Jessica Bailey handling the make up and hair needs.
