Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster-cross is a winning formula for the Burge family

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 2 2023 - 8:00am
Joining Droughtmaster bulls to red Brahman breeders has helped to improve the Burge family's herd fertility on their harder country at Lamonds Lagoon, north of Charters Towers. Picture supplied
Crossing Droughtmaster bulls over red Brahman cows has proven to be a consistently winning combination for the Burge family.

