Ray White Rural Gracemere proudly launched its first-ever CQ Performance Horse Sale & Campdraft, attracting registered bidders nationwide on Sunday.
The sale showcased 34 lots, grossing sales exceeding $329,000 with a sale average of $14,954.
The spotlight shone on Bengaline, who sold as the sale topper at $40,000, and the top-priced mare from Nathan Wilson Training Stables, Goomeri.
This three-year-old mare, offspring of the renowned Beniah, was sold online to Jenni Levers of Majors Creek, NSW.
Hard Liquor, the four-year-old gelding from Peter and Sue Gray, generated a buzz among bidders.
This top-priced gelding, sired by GI M Hard, was secured for $38,000 by Hick Grazing in Ironpot, Queensland.
Stocklive provided the livestream and online bidding platform for the campdraft and auction event, capturing attention from Blackall, Queensland to Barraba, NSW.
Ray White Rurual Gracemere principals Gary and Netty Wendt said the feedback they have received has been overwhelmingly positive.
"Returning a horse sale to Central Queensland has been a vision of ours for a few years," Mr Wendt said.
"We owe the event's success to our competitors, vendors, cattle donors and sponsors.
"What's next is to continue to improve and provide a platform for people to compete and sell exceptional horses to either load up and take straight to a campdraft or do a day's work mustering."
The Ray White Rural CQ Open Campdraft was held in conjunction with the horse sale, and welcomed competitors from across the state competing for more than $60,000 in prizes and accolades.
Local rider, Jason Lindley not only won the first round with a 90 on the board, but also took out the overall winning title on a score of 178. (See separate story)
Sale breakdown summary:
37 horses catalogued, 34 horses offered, 22 horses sold
Sale average $14,954.55
Clearance rate 65 percent
18 mares were offered, 8 were sold averaging $17,250
19 geldings were offered, 14 were sold averaging $13,643
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
