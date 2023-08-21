Queensland Country Life
Ray White Rural's Paradise Lagoons Horse sale - a first up success

August 21 2023
Sale topper and top priced mare Bengaline, sold for $40,000 and was offered by Nathan Wilson and Brydie Hughes of the Nathan Wilson Training Stables, Goomeri. Pictures Ray White Rural.
Ray White Rural Gracemere proudly launched its first-ever CQ Performance Horse Sale & Campdraft, attracting registered bidders nationwide on Sunday.

