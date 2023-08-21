Cattle and sheep online listings fall

The smaller offering did little to support the market indicators with clearance slipping to 43pc and value over reserve falling to $36. The average VOR for August is currently $37, the lowest monthly VOR since August 2019. Listings of feeder steers are starting to build, with 811 steers over 400kg offered last week, which is 135pc higher than the previous week and more than double the 200 - 400 head range seen since May.