Cattle and sheep online listings fall

AuctionsPlus cattle listings fell to 10,499 head last week, decreasing by 12 per cent.
The smaller offering did little to support the market indicators with clearance slipping to 43pc and value over reserve falling to $36. The average VOR for August is currently $37, the lowest monthly VOR since August 2019. Listings of feeder steers are starting to build, with 811 steers over 400kg offered last week, which is 135pc higher than the previous week and more than double the 200 - 400 head range seen since May.
The ABS released its June quarter figures for slaughter and production on Thursday which revealed a female slaughter ratio of 48pc. This is the first quarter the FSR has been over the 47pc benchmark since 2020, and is the first confirmation that we are approaching a herd liquidation phase due to dryer seasonal conditions.
Fortunately, increased exports to markets such as the US are providing some support to cattle prices against the weight of higher supply.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1831 head and averaged $890/head - up $92 on the previous week for a 62pc clearance. Prices ranged from 319 - 377c and averaged 341c/kg lwt.
From Springsure, two even lines of 114 Droughtmaster cross steers aged eight to 10 months and weighing 270kg returned $991/head, or 367c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 990 head and averaged $1134/head - up $24 for a 53pc clearance. Prices ranged from 289 - 351c and averaged 325c/kg lwt.
From Glenhope, Victoria, a line of 62 Angus/Angus steers aged 11 to 12 months and weighing 376kg returned $1280/head, or 340c/kg lwt.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 850 head and averaged $568/head - down $51 for a 23pc clearance. Prices ranged from 202 - 334c and averaged 225c/kg lwt.
From Lyndhurst, NSW, a line of 49 Angus/Angus heifers aged seven to 11 months and weighing 279kg returned $700/head, or 251c/kg lwt.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 693 head and averaged $1062/head - up $27 for a 28pc clearance. Prices ranged from 242 - 323c and averaged 278c/kg lwt.
From Moura, a line of 56 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis heifers aged 20 to 23 months and weighing 380kg returned $1020/head, or 268c/kg lwt.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a larger offering of 687 head and averaged 1207/head - down $102 for a 30pc clearance.
From Ogmore, a line of 40 Brahman/Brahman heifers aged 18 to 36 months and weighing 562kg returned $1330/head.
PTIC cows registered a larger offering of 581 head and averaged $1405/head - up $251 for a 7pc clearance.
From Peranga, a line of 30 Droughtmaster/Droughtmaster cows aged three to seven years and weighing 578kg returned $1420/head, $180 over the reserve price.
Sheep and lamb listings fell 17pc last week, with 27,842 head offered. Value over reserve and clearance were steady, supported by the reduced listings and lower reserves. The proportion of lots sold after the sale reduced from 71pc the previous week to 30pc last week as vendors and agents adjust to market values.
Crossbred lamb listings increased again last week to 8278 head, with the higher supply pushing prices down by $10 to average $63/head, for a 57pc clearance.
From Merrygoen, NSW, a line of 760 Apr/May '23 drop Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 29kg returned $66/head, or 230c/kg.
Merino wether lambs registered a smaller offering with 2465 head, with prices decreasing by $5 to average $43/head, for a 14pc clearance.
From Eudunda, SA, a line of 140 Mar/Apr '23 drop Poll Merino/ Poll Merino wether suckers weighing 36kg returned $54/head, or 151c/kg lwt.
Ewes and lambs (mixed) registered a larger offering with 1418 head, with prices averaging $177/head - up $20 for a 46pc clearance.
From Panuara, NSW, a line of 151 Primeline/Primeline ewes aged four years old and weighing 73kg returned $152/head and will travel to a buyer in Lake Wendouree, Vic.
