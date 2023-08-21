Childers sugarcane farmers Jeff and Judy Plath have long been spruiking the humble soybean in their farming system, not only as an easy cash crop, but as a vital way to improve their soils.
The Plaths grow around 180 hectares of sugarcane, with around 10 to 20 per cent set aside each year for a rotational soybean crop.
"Not only do soybeans supplement our income, they also improve our soil structure, return nitrogen to the soil and allow us to reduce cultivation in our farming system," Mr Plath said.
Mr Plath started experimenting with soybean cropping in sugarcane fallows over 20 years ago.
He always had a preference for less intensive practices and wanted to find a way to incorporate zero-tillage methods incorporating cane trash into the soybean crop, as opposed to over-cultivating with more aggressive approaches like ripping and multiple passes with a rotary hoe.
He cracked the code around 15 years ago with a specially engineered coulter which can cut through the trash and open the soil up just enough for the planting to occur at precisely the right depth, no more than 5cm.
After a lot of trial and error with different shapes and sizes, the winning design was a wavy coulter about 50cm in diameter - much smaller than traditional coulters for cane farmers of around 75 to 100cm.
"Prior to planting sugarcane I cultivate the soybean paddock with two or three passes which saves time and money and retains moisture and nutrients in the soil," Mr Plath said.
"Occasionally the seasonal conditions mean I need to cultivate earlier, or more often, but in general, over the last 10 years or more I have been able to plant most of my soybean blocks back to sugarcane with minimal cultivation."
These practices meant more dollars in his back pocket - with savings on irrigation, fuel, and electricity. It also meant more time with family.
The Plaths said soybean trash was also considered another vital ingredient in their system.
The soybean trash was left intact for as long as possible to protect the soil from erosion, conserve soil moisture, improve organic soil matter, and allow strategic release of the nitrogen stored in the plant material.
The Plaths had big hopes for the growing Australian soybean industry, identifying a growing demand for plant-based proteins and Australian non-GMO soy. They believed fellow cane growers in high rainfall coastal regions were well-placed to expand the industry.
The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries agreed, with agriculture minister Mark Furner announcing funding for a three year project in 2022 to increase soybean production in Bundaberg, Mackay and the Burdekin.
"This project aims to increase average soybean production in Queensland's high rainfall coastal areas by 100 per cent by 30 September 2024 through increased productivity and expanding the area planted," he said.
DAF scientists have been working with the Grains Research and Development Corporation to run paddock trials in the three regions and would be delivering information sessions on the outcomes to growers, with workshop dates to be communicated shortly via the GRDC website.
In late July, the GRDC also released the online Soybean Production Manual: A complete guide to growing soybean in Australia, adapted from the 'Better Soybean Training Manual'. The manual contains 10 interactive online modules with updated information for Australian growers.
It is understood research is showing legumes are growing effectively in coastal Queensland regions, with a particularly blossoming industry in Bundaberg.
Northern growers in Mackay are said to be enthusiastic about the approach, while those in the Burdekin have experienced some production issues with foliar diseases and big transport costs to get the soybeans down to grain traders in Toowoomba or Kingaroy.
Legumes have been used in cane systems since the late 90s.
Research around that time demonstrated 20 per cent yield improvements through legume breaks compared to mono-cropping where the ground would simply be ploughed and re-planted with cane.
Soybean crops can grab around 300kg of nitrogen from the atmosphere to the hectare. Even though much of that is reduced when grain is harvested, there is still be a significant payback to the grower meaning they could reduce nitrogen input into their cane crop.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
