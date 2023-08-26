Drone usage in agribusiness

Australia has been a world leader in the use of ag technology so it is no surprise that ag specific drones have been used here since the early 2000s when GPS systems were first used for crop mapping and field analysis, weed spraying and even to detect locust swarms.
By 2020 it was estimated that one in 10 Australian agribusinesses were using drones. In May 2023 the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) issued drone safety rules for crop monitoring, spraying, livestock management and land surveying. Deloitte Access Economics predicts that drones have the potential to save the Australian agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries $2.95 billion over the next 20 years.
Drones are uniquely suited to Australian agribusiness where long distances in often isolated or difficult terrain, remote locations and extreme temperatures can make logistics and workflow management difficult. A drone working a 10-hour day can spray between 120-200 hectares a day depending on the size, load and battery capacity
Some of the specific areas where drones are being deployed by agribusinesses include:
Drone usage has many regulatory, compliance and liability issues to be considered in order to get the maximum usage from the new technology. If you are using or are thinking of using drones in your agribusiness it is essential that you have a strategy that encompasses everything from drone registrations with CASA to pilots, flight mapping and insurance. Even if the drones are deployed over your own land there are regulatory issues to consider. Security issues have been raised about DJI Drones which are now banned by certain countries and by Australian agencies including the Department of Defence and Border Patrol. Data breaches and cyber-attacks are real security issues to consider.
A range of issues should be considered before approving drone deployments, including:
Drones are aircraft for the purposes of the Damage by Aircraft Act 1999 (Cth) which applies strict liability to commercial drone usage.
As with any issue of liability there are insurances to consider, whether it be for employees or members of the public.
Drones are adding a new dimension to agribusiness and if managed properly are providing numerous cost-effective opportunities, opening up new areas of exploration as well as management of existing issues, however their use comes with regulatory and compliance issues that need to be identified and managed.
