Drone usage in agribusiness

Drone usage has many regulatory, compliance and liability issues to be considered in order to get the maximum usage from the new technology. If you are using or are thinking of using drones in your agribusiness it is essential that you have a strategy that encompasses everything from drone registrations with CASA to pilots, flight mapping and insurance. Even if the drones are deployed over your own land there are regulatory issues to consider. Security issues have been raised about DJI Drones which are now banned by certain countries and by Australian agencies including the Department of Defence and Border Patrol. Data breaches and cyber-attacks are real security issues to consider.