Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Bush Summit focuses on regions

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
August 27 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bush Summit focuses on regions
Bush Summit focuses on regions

This year, the Bush Summit series was expanded and held across six regional locations in Australia in Queensland, NSW, WA, SA, Tasmania and Victoria. The Queensland summit took place in Rockhampton last Friday, with regional leaders from across the state in attendance including QFF's vice-president Aaron Kiely and CEO Jo Sheppard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.