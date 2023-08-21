Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: See who partied at Stockmen's Bar & Grill after stud judging

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
August 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Quintessential feel-good Aussie pub XXXX Stockmen's Bar & Grill was a popular watering hole after stud cattle judging at the Ekka on Friday, August 11.

