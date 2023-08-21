Quintessential feel-good Aussie pub XXXX Stockmen's Bar & Grill was a popular watering hole after stud cattle judging at the Ekka on Friday, August 11.
The pub was buzzing with crowds of people ready to spin a yarn and sing along to some country classics.
Some were celebrating big wins from the cattle rings, while others simply took the chance to crack open a cold one catch up with mates from the bush or those from the city.
There were true blue producers rubbing shoulders with urban cowboys and everyone in-between.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
