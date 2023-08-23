Farmers can reclaim their lives at Gunnebah - more than just a rural rehab

Gunnebah offers a holistic experience, with a program encompassing therapies, nutrition, well-being, fitness, education, and much more. Picture supplied

Gunnebah Addiction Retreat

The pressures of farming, together with its isolation, means farmers can be more likely to experience depression and anxiety than other people, which can lead to different types of addiction.



But there is help available - a place where farmers can overcome their addiction and flourish - and it's called Gunnebah Addiction Retreat.



The retreat is one of the best value private rehabs in Australia, where each person gets their own room.

Just before arriving at Gunnebah, Nick Jordan had hit rock bottom.

His addiction to alcohol was controlling his life and it seemed impossible for him to find a way out.

But after only a few short weeks there, he started to feel ready to begin his life again.

"Addiction isn't solved overnight, but Gunnebah gave me the tools and the strength to pick myself up and have another go at life," Mr Jordan said.

"If you're struggling with addiction issues, then I would absolutely recommend this wonderful place."

Gunnebah Addiction Retreat, which is located in a quiet, rural setting in the far north of New South Wales, uses evidence-based best practice and highly skilled staff to partner with clients to create the optimum environment for their recovery from addiction to drugs, alcohol or unhealthy behaviours.

The retreat combines the client's motivation with their research-based program of education, counselling, group therapy, mindfulness, exercise and fun activities, so they can reclaim control over their life and rediscover their joy and purpose in living.

Michelle said the idea of rehabilitation seemed very daunting - terrifying even - which was her impression before stepping foot into Gunnebah.

"But the minute I arrived, I was greeted warmly by staff (and the resident dogs), shown to my comfortable room, and did not look back," she said.

"Gunnebah offers a holistic experience, with a program encompassing therapies, nutrition, well-being, fitness, education, and much more.

"The well qualified staff, facilities and environment were amazing in helping to navigate my addiction and its root causes.

"What was to be a four week stay extended into six. I could have easily stayed for more had I not been bursting at the seams with positive anticipation, ready to tackle my new life equipped with tools, a new-found confidence and appreciation for life."

Gunnebah is located a 30-minute drive to the Gold Coast International Airport, and within easy reach of all needed facilities, yet far from temptation. Picture supplied

Perry said without sounding too dramatic, Gunnebah saved his life.

"If like me, you've reached that point where you've lost hope and things seem to be getting harder rather than easier, I encourage you to take a step into this world which felt much more than just a rehab," he said.

"The location alone makes you feel like you're at one with nature and they truly capitalise on it with adventures and activities.

"And the way they nourish you with some of the best food you'll have cooked for you despite any food allergies you may have is the icing on the cake at the end of the day.

"But the true key to the experience is the therapy and therapists and how your educated through classes and workshops about everything surrounding your addiction.

"And that knowledge stays with you long after you leave, if you put the work in while you're there.

"The team at Gunnebah are some of the kindest and most understanding and patient people you'll ever meet.

"Going to Gunnebah was the best gift I have ever given myself in my 35 years on this earth."

Gunnebah Managing Director Warwick Parer said nobody plans to become addicted to drugs or alcohol.

"But at Gunnebah, we know that rehab is where you end up rather than a planned destination," he said.

"If you've made the decision to do something about your addiction it's our goal to provide you with the opportunity to make significant, lasting changes you'll be able to live with. "

Gunnebah's comprehensive service provides:

A structured and full program focused on building life-skills, developing insight and healthy lifelong habits. Your experience here will open the door to living the life you want. This includes such things as: relationship and communication skills; connecting with family and important others; financial management; nutrition; emotions and self-regulation; physical well-being and much more.

Individual therapy to focus on your life and what is important to you.

Group therapy and team building in a safe, nurturing community. Develop enduring, mutually supportive friendships with others who know what you are going through because they've been there.

Psychobiology of addiction seminars to help you understand what's happening to your mind and body so you can intervene for your own benefit.

Adventures and new experiences (e.g. learn to surf, climb Mt Warning, sea kayaking, etc) to rediscover the excitement in life itself - like you had before addiction became the only thing in life.

Specific therapeutic techniques that have been shown to be helpful for people suffering addiction, including cognitive behaviour therapy and motivational interviewing.

Exercise, yoga, mindfulness and meditation, and wholesome food to help you become physically and mentally well.

A semi-remote location, removed from the stress, complications and temptations of everyday life. Gunnebah is in a beautiful, tranquil area, close to some of Australia's most scenic national parks and beaches.

Integrated family therapy, as required.

Of course, each of these elements work within an integrated and individualised program, strengthening and supporting each other, for maximum benefit.

Mr Parer said maintaining change was real and possible.

"It is a journey that comes with joys and challenges," he said.

"If you commit to the journey, bring an open mind and a willingness to take personal responsibility, we commit to do all that we can to support you to make it down that road - and to know how to stay on that road when you leave."

