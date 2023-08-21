Queensland Country Life
Sedan Dip draws crowds to mark 75 years

By Robyn Paine
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:00pm
Located 100 kilometres north of Julia Creek, the iconic Sedan Dip Sports and Recreational Club celebrated its 75th anniversary on the weekend, having been founded in 1948 by Frank McDermott while he was managing Dalgonally Station.

