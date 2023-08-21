Located 100 kilometres north of Julia Creek, the iconic Sedan Dip Sports and Recreational Club celebrated its 75th anniversary on the weekend, having been founded in 1948 by Frank McDermott while he was managing Dalgonally Station.
In 1966 the North West Pony Club was formed with Sedan Dip as its home and in 1980 the campdraft carnival was inaugurated using the old dip yards as the original site, moving four years later to the present arena.
With an action-packed program including the campdraft, races, rodeo, gymkhana, fashions of the field, wine bar, kids' entertainment, live music and caterers, the Sedan Dip program is recognised as one of the most popular events in the north and has a large following on the social calendar.
This year, the Sedan Dip Club made numerous improvements including installing a shed over the camp and back yards, a full upgrade to the water system including a 52,000 gallon water tank, installing 3km of poly and 60 plus watering points. Other improvements included installing hay feeders in the yards to ensure campdraft stock have access to hay at all times. To assist with the weekend an FM radio was available at the grounds.
Long time supporters of Sedan Dip Evan and Kim Acton, Millungera Station, enjoyed the triumphs of winning two campdrafts with their horses. Will Durkin claimed the Spoonbill Restricted Open with Hazelwood Conspiracy and Molly Irwin won the Clonagh Novice A riding Amac Cotton. The Actons had two horses place second with Will Durkin riding Millungeras Roxanne runner up in Maiden A, which was won by Daniel Charters and his mount Darcy which was sponsored by Evan and Kim Acton and Road Trains of Australia. Another of the Actons' entries, Millungeras Magnolia ridden by Molly Urquhart, placed second in the Ladies.
The Keyes Cattle Co Novice B was won by NSW competitor Harry Steiger riding Jessie J after running off Madison Hall and her faithful mount Bushranger. Jason Simms took out the Causeway Beef Nutrition Maiden B riding Stifler. The Lemmons Store Restricted Ladies, which was for ladies not competing in any other draft, was won by Jessica Dodwell riding Halls Cleverio.
Keith Hanson riding TD Destiny claimed the JNS Diesel Contracting Encouragement while the P & J Bridges Maiden for Maiden was won by Charlie Wockner riding Galaxy. The Argyle Pastoral Company's Patrick and Edwinda Hick sponsored an Aggregate Maiden for Maiden competition for the same horse and rider combinations from Burke & Wills, Saxby and Sedan Dip and was won by Lea Kath.
The Lavera Junior was won by Rory Daley riding Riana while the Rodeo Saddle Shop Juvenile Campdraft was won by Clint Folker riding Ruby. Blake Cosgrove was successful in the Haddington Mini. The gymkhana was popular with over 100 children competing.
Cattle were kindly donated by AA Co and trucked by Pratt Cattle Transport. A special presentation was made to Tim and Sheree Pratt, from Pratt Transport who has supported the Sedan Dip Sports and Recreational Club for the past 13 years. The Pratts were presented a model replica of the Pratt's Number one truck, a Kenworth 509 "Nothing Fancy". Over the course of the weekend, Pratt Transport donated their services to shift the 1500 head of cattle.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Clarke Creek, Hughenden, Taroom and Mostly Hills.
