Long time supporters of Sedan Dip Evan and Kim Acton, Millungera Station, enjoyed the triumphs of winning two campdrafts with their horses. Will Durkin claimed the Spoonbill Restricted Open with Hazelwood Conspiracy and Molly Irwin won the Clonagh Novice A riding Amac Cotton. The Actons had two horses place second with Will Durkin riding Millungeras Roxanne runner up in Maiden A, which was won by Daniel Charters and his mount Darcy which was sponsored by Evan and Kim Acton and Road Trains of Australia. Another of the Actons' entries, Millungeras Magnolia ridden by Molly Urquhart, placed second in the Ladies.