Max, Lynne and Lachlan Glasser of Glencoe Stockhorses, Pittsworth are "over the moon" with their HSH listed stockhorse Glencoe Armistice who was sashed both Supreme Champion Led ASH and Champion Working ASH stallion at Brisbane Royal Show on Sunday.
The five year old is by Glencoe Last Word from Glencoe Clue, who was bred by the Glasser family and owned by son Lachlan.
Lachlan said after exhibiting stockhorses at the Brisbane Royal for 40 years this was by far the best result.
"I really knew I had something special when he was born," Lachlan said.
"His dam Clue is the best mare I have ever ridden."
Lachlan broke Armistice in and gave him his initial education before sending him to Chris Ware in Tamworth to put the show ring polish on him.
"He was placed at the Tamworth ASH National, and now in Brisbane which is fantastic," he said.
His breeding pedigree traces back to the Glasser's stud foundations which goes back to a mare called Judy who was gifted to Max's mother in 1938.
Her brother Jack Cross, a well known Angus breeder, gifted her to Jean, who became a family favourite.
On his dam sire he goes back to Quidong Absalom, a stallion Max had seen years ago at Graham Ross's property Kemmis Creek at Nebo.
Max told his good friend, the late Ashley McKay about the stallion and he bought Quidong Absalom and sent him to the Glassers and said to "use him".
On Armistice dam's his dam is Glencoe Clue who is by Quidong Absalom and she represents five generations of Judy's breeding.
Glencoe Armistice is now back at work with Lachlan, a feedlot near Cecil Plains, before the start of the breeding season where he will stand stud duties at Glencoe Lodge.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
