Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Glasser family 'over the moon' with Glencoe Armistice's Ekka supreme accolades

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Ware with Glencoe Armistice who was both Supreme Champion Led ASH and Champion Working ASH at Brisbane Royal Show on Sunday. Picture Chris Booby.
Chris Ware with Glencoe Armistice who was both Supreme Champion Led ASH and Champion Working ASH at Brisbane Royal Show on Sunday. Picture Chris Booby.

Max, Lynne and Lachlan Glasser of Glencoe Stockhorses, Pittsworth are "over the moon" with their HSH listed stockhorse Glencoe Armistice who was sashed both Supreme Champion Led ASH and Champion Working ASH stallion at Brisbane Royal Show on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.