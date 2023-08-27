Queensland Country Life
Analysis

Queensland cattle on feed numbers lift 17.6pc across the June quarter

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
August 27 2023 - 10:00am
Cattle on feed numbers remain strong
Cattle on feed numbers remain very strong in Queensland with the Australian Lot feeders Association reporting that there were 758,080 cattle on feed in Queensland for the June quarter. Queensland cattle on feed numbers lifted 17.6 per cent across the quarter as livestock farmers lowered the number of cattle on their farms due to the ongoing dry weather.

