Cattle on feed numbers remain strong

Cattle on feed numbers remain very strong in Queensland with the Australian Lot feeders Association reporting that there were 758,080 cattle on feed in Queensland for the June quarter. Queensland cattle on feed numbers lifted 17.6 per cent across the quarter as livestock farmers lowered the number of cattle on their farms due to the ongoing dry weather.
This continued strength in cattle on feed numbers will require ongoing barley imports from outside the state for many months to come.
Again, there was minimal rain this week in Queensland.
A number of barley shipments have already arrived from WA to discharge in Brisbane. These shipments arrived before last week's China announcement providing some better prices for northern feed consumers in the short term.
Post the China announcement new crop feed barley prices rallied $25-30 a tonne in Queensland as the lift in prices gets passed through the supply chain. Prices have now stabilised.
Barley markets are holding around the $450-55/t delivered Downs for January 2024 delivery and $460/t for SFW wheat: prices that reflect the shortage of grain in Queensland.
This past week the Australian dollar has also been sold off aggressively falling 1.5 cents to 64 cents against the United States dollar. This has also supported local grain prices as export sales are predominantly sold in USD.
The stronger prices prevailing for wheat and barley in Queensland are occurring despite continued uncertainty in US, European Union and Black Sea grain markets where aggressive pricing of wheat and barley by Russia is keeping downward pressure on global markets.
The benchmark price barometer for global wheat prices has traditionally been the US Chicago and Kansas City markets but over the past few years this has been turned on its head with Russia and Black Sea values setting the price points that secure sales to major markets in North Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia (certainly for feed quality wheat).
Reports continue to circulate that Russia and India might be looking to cut a deal for 8-9 million tonnes of wheat (this has been simmering for a few weeks now). If this deal were to eventuate then global wheat supplies would tighten.
Global wheat markets are also monitoring exportable supplies of wheat from a number of the traditional major exporters across the next 12 months with Canada, Argentina and Australia all forecast to have smaller crops this year compared to last.
