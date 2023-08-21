Just over 600 head were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday with agents reporting the market stronger in places but softer in other areas.
Weaner heifers were very hard to place as were light mickeys.
Well-presented quality weaner steers reached the high of 388.2c/kg with a quality line of 91 Santa/ Charbray steers with an average weight of 240kg to average 376c/kg.
A good run of store Angus / Angus cross steers reached 382.2c/kg at 215kg average.
Feeder steers and feeder heifers remained firm to a little better with 300-400kg steers topping at 334c/kg.
The next cattle sale will be held on Wednesday August 30.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 388.2c/kg at 204kg returning $791/hd.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 370c/kg at 275kg returning $1018/hd.
Brangus cross steers from Monto sold for 382.2c/kg at 228kg returning $872/hd.
Angus cross steers from Monto sold for 328c/kg at 385kg returning $1263/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 300c/kg at 323kg returning $970/hd.
Santa heifers from Cracow sold for 232c/kg at 286kg returning $665/hd.
Charbray heifers from Theodore sold for 240c/kg at 415kg returning $996/hd.
Angus cross heifers from Monto sold for 224c/kg at 545kg returning $1221/hd.
Brahman cross cows from Gayndah sold for 207c/kg at 488kg returning $1012/hd.
Angus cross cows from Eidsvold sold for 189.2c/kg at 723kg returning $1368/hd.
Charbray bulls from Mundubbera sold for 222.2c/kg at 957kg returning $2127/hd.
Charbray bulls from Mundubbera sold for 226.2/kg at 865kg returning $1956/hd.
