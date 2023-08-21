Queensland Country Life
Santa/Charbray weaner steers reach 388c, average 376c at Eidsvold

August 21 2023 - 11:00am
Raymond Horn with some of his steers that topped the Eidsvold Sale on August 2, selling for 388.2c/kg at 214kg to average $833/head. Picture by Eidsvold Livestock and Property.
Just over 600 head were yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards last Wednesday with agents reporting the market stronger in places but softer in other areas.

