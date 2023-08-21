Anyone who knew Richard Carey knows that he adored his wife Sue, and their family, that he was a straight shooter, that his word was as strong and true as his remarkably robust handshake, that he was determined, innovative and considerate, and that he loved horse racing.
What some won't know is Richard John Carey might have been a legendary cricketer, up there with the other Richie, had he not chosen to pursue a career in Agriculture. Sixty-five years later, his Scots Warwick school mates still remember him opening the batting against Downlands.
After leaving school, he went to work with his brother Bill at Bodumba, a mixed grazing property at Inglewood.
Joined in due course by their brother Roger, in 1959, fed up with drenching wormy sheep, they sold up and headed west to the Cheepie district, where they bought Plainview, Fairlie and Gumbardo.
Richard managed Fairlie for about fifteen years during which time he navigated several droughts.
Quickly deciding that pushing individual trees was a time consuming, almost futile exercise, he purchased two TD18s with a ball and steel wire cable and hired one or the other of the Castle boys from Cheepie to come and pull scrub with him twice a week. They pulled enough in two 4-hour sessions to feed all his sheep.
On summer Saturdays, he drove hundreds of kilometres round trip on dirt roads to play cricket in Charleville or one of the surrounding communities.
It wasn't unusual for other matches to pull up so everyone could watch Richard bat, his best score being better than a hundred at Cooladdi.
When he wasn't playing cricket, in his spare time he was studying racehorses. While he wasn't a horseman, he had always been fascinated by genetics and the bloodlines of racehorses.
After yet another cruelling drought, history has it that he went to Winchcombe Carson in Charleville looking for a place with feed.
Charlie and Grace Phillott were selling Wallal, outside Charleville, and told him to bring his stock straight on. Richard did and stayed with them for three months until he took delivery of Wallal in 1973. He sold Fairlie in 1982.
At a wedding in Brisbane in that same year, he met his future wife and life partner, Brisbane girl, Sue Hackett, who was the public relations ambassador for the Gold Coast based in Sydney.
The phone line ran hot between Wallal and Sydney as their romance blossomed. They married in 1974. In the years that followed they welcomed their four children Matt, Rebecca, Ryan and Chelsea.
Together they endured the shattering heartbreak of Ryan's accidental death at the age of three.
Having lived in the Mulgalands for so long, Richard aspired to own a breeding block on the black soil plains north of Augathella.
He achieved his dream in 1992 when they bought Southampton Downs between Augathella and Tambo.
The Careys employed managers at Southampton, but Richard spent as much time as he could there enjoying the change from Mulga land grazing but renewing his appreciation for Mulga when drought bit.
Richard and Sue sold Southhampton and then Wallal before retiring to Toowoomba in 2004.
Basking in the gentler climate and embraced by the hospitality of other western Queensland retirees, the Careys settled happily into their new home.
Richard ramped up his enthusiasm for racehorses when he bought shares in the first of eight, all of which he watched win at least once.
His first shared winner was Dio D'oro who won five races, and the most successful, Spirit Ridge.
Richard could, and did, reel off the pedigree of almost any horse you could name and certainly all of those that he owned a part of.
He loved racing with an enthusiasm that was as much about the joy of it as it was about the success.
Severely diminished health dictated that Richard spent the last few months of his life in care.
Surrounded by Sue and his loving family, he quietly slipped his hobbles on July 6.
When Spirit Ridge runs in the Wyong Cup on September 1, you can be sure the spirit of Richard Carey will be riding with him.
