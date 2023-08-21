Queensland Country Life
Obituary Richard Carey

By Annabelle Brayley
August 21 2023 - 12:00pm
The late Richard Carey. Picture supplied.
Anyone who knew Richard Carey knows that he adored his wife Sue, and their family, that he was a straight shooter, that his word was as strong and true as his remarkably robust handshake, that he was determined, innovative and considerate, and that he loved horse racing.

