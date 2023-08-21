Honesty and trust were the key components to the Hickson family's successful succession of Melinda Downs.
The 13,000 hectare commercial beef operation is located 140-kilometres north of Cloncurry, and was purchased by the Hickson family in 1966.
Rowan Hickson first saw Melinda Downs when he was flying across the region in the early 1960s.
"I was flying three fellows around Australia, they were all from the land and looking at properties. We called into Cloncurry and were told of Melinda Downs. We had a look at it but the other guys weren't the slightest bit interested," Mr Hickson said.
"I wasn't interested at the time. I was in veterinary practices in Bathurst, NSW and it was the time my wife's family had an interest in sheep and the wool market had gone to nothing.
"So we thought we would have a change of life and brought the whole family to Cloncurry in 1966.
"When we bought Melinda there were 500 shorthorn cattle which we purchased for 40,000 pounds, by the time we bought the place we had spent up to 80,000 pounds."
For three to four years, the Hicksons would spend the winter in the north at Melinda Downs and would summer in Bathurst, as Mr Hickson continued to work as a vet.
"When I was in Bathurst in the summer of 1973-74 the neighbour to the north of us, Bob Chaplain, rang up and said he had just been notified that he had to Tuberculosis (TB) test his cattle," Mr Hickson said.
"At that stage we were getting 35 cents a pound for our cattle which was nearly all going to the states. The following day I had heard that the cattle market had dropped to five cents a pound. I called Bob back and said 'what time do we start testing?'"
From there Mr Hickson was heavily involved with TB testing and travelled across most of Queensland.
"After a while we got so involved up here, we decided to stay in Cloncurry," Mr Hickson said.
"We had 500 Shorthorn cattle and it was at a time where Brahmans were being introduced to Queensland to try and control the ticks. From that time we slowly built the herd from straight Shorthorn to half Shorthorn half Brahman subsequently creating a Droughtmaster herd.
"There were a number of years we were actually a registered Droughtmaster stud.
"Before Sue and I left Melinda, I got an idea to try and increase the size of the cattle and we started using more Charolais."
Rowan and his late wife Sue retired to Coffs Harbour in 1998 and his son Peter Hickson became the owner of the property in 2000.
Peter was a partner at a chartered accounting firm in Brisbane and had worked closely alongside his father on the property financials throughout the years.
"It was a no brainer (to take over the property). We used to breed in the Gulf and fatten in the Arcadia Valley, but then we split up into various members of the family and I took on Melinda," Peter said.
"As a chartered accountant I was advising people on business but I also had my own that I had to run and manage. I did a whole lot of succession planning and sit down for people for weeks and work it out. The one thing I had to take my hat off to dad is that once he had decided he said 'that's it, I trust you to do it.'
"We are probably quite similar in our approach to stuff so there was never going to be butting heads. It was very simple but I know it can be quite hard."
Peter said honesty and trust were essential to successful succession planning.
"If you want to pass it on, you need to be very open and honest with each other. You can't want to pass it on and still want to set the rules.
"You need to get to the stage where you trust your offspring and they may do things you don't like but you've just gotta do this.
"One day dad was sitting in the ute watching us work and said 'I'm a bit bored of this lets go have a cuppa'. That's when I realised he was content with what was happening at Melinda."
Peter said since he had owned Melinda Downs his focus was on fine tuning the herd and its temperament.
"We still have Droughtmasters and putting Charbray influence across that, however the big change for me is the cattle temperament," he said.
"Having the cattle quiet and manageable makes everything easier and helps the whole process.
"Each year we also go down to the Roma Droughtmaster Bull Sale and buy some good fresh blood to come in. We are improving the quality of the herd from the male side, which i think it important.
"When I took over the quality of cattle was great, it has just been fine tuning."
Today Melinda Downs is managed by Danny and Tara Locke, who have been managing the property for the last 16 years.
"One of the things I was very particular about was employing managers. I would spend a lot of time making sure I got the questions right and interviews right and finding the right person.
"In the time I've owned Melinda Downs, I've had four managers. Danny and Tara Locke have been here a long time, it is very comfortable, we have a good working relationship and it once again comes back to trust.
"I can't see anything changing in the near future, We've had good seasons, okay cattle prices and I am still enjoying building Melinda and continuing dad's work."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
