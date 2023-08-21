Queensland Country Life
Rural Ambassador Awards Queensland 2023: social gallery

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Alumni, sub chamber winners, judges and supporters gathered at Royal on the Park in Brisbane on Saturday night for the highly anticipated Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards.

