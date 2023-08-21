Alumni, sub chamber winners, judges and supporters gathered at Royal on the Park in Brisbane on Saturday night for the highly anticipated Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards.
Contested by 10 sub chamber winners this year, the rural and agricultural leadership program encourages participation within local agricultural shows, and identifies those who advocate for agriculture and represent rural communities.
In 2023, Queensland Ag Shows celebrated 20 years of the Queensland Rural Ambassador Awards.
On the judging panel was Australian Country Choice chief people and compliance officer Rachael Corcoran; 2004 National Rural Ambassador, AgForce cattle board director South East Queensland and Esk Show Society vice president Ben Drynan; 2012 Queensland Rural Ambassador runner up and Wicks & Co Agencies managing director Amy Wicks; and 2006 NSW Rural Achiever state finalist and RM Williams RAS Rural Achiever Award lead councillor Yvette McKenzie.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.