If he hasn't already composed a song about his win at Blackall on the weekend, look out for one soon from Golden Guitar-winning musician Josh Arnold.
Together with wife Tash and Trademutt founders Ed Ross and Dan Allen, they teamed up to blow away local challengers and take out the coveted Jack Howe Challenge at the conclusion of this year's Better in Blackall Festival.
The foursome shuffled their woolpacks and scoffed their spaghetti sandwich in the fastest time, taking revenge for what they claimed was sabotage the day before in the famous billy cart races.
It was a fun end to the four-day wild and woolly festival hailed the best yet by all who attended.
Hundreds of tourists joined the community in the Beef and Bangers saleyard experience, scrap metal workshops with Milynda Rogers, a working goat competition, fine food and beverage masterclasses featuring the Western Spirit distillery at Roma, a long lamb lunch with chef Matt Golinski, and the famous BBQ cook-off.
The latter was won by Chinchilla's Chris 'Batesy' Bates, one of the food vendors at the festival, who had the challenging cut of lamb neck to work with, but made a winning combination of smoking and saucing.
A feature was the mullet competition, where a whole lot of partying down the back was going on, while it was a more cultured affair at the art and photography show opening, and at Brooke Falvey's styling masterclasses.
The festival opened with a shearers' dinner and fashion parade at the Blackall Woolscour.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.