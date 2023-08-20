One of the icons of the Ekka, the place where many a reputation was made and not a few romances started - the Cattlemen's Bar - is no more.
The shell was still in evidence at the 2023 Royal Queensland Show but the doors were firmly closed, and RNA chief executive Brendan Christou confirmed that the bar can no longer be used.
"The Brisbane Showgrounds has buildings of varying ages, ranging from new facilities to older structures that have been here for multiple decades or some more than a century old," he said.
"There has been structural works undertaken internally in the Machinery Hill stand to maximise the seating capacity for the Ekka and its much-loved daily EkkaNITES show.
"As a result, the Cattlemen's Bar, which is located under Machinery Hill can no longer be used and has been closed."
It was sad news for Merino Country founder Kerrie Richards and her husband Mal Pain, who have many fond memories of people met, yarns told, and gates ridden over the years at the bar, which is many decades old.
"You knew if you went there, you'd see someone you knew," Kerrie said.
"I drove down from Charters Towers one year, and went straight to the Cattlemen's Bar.
"Even when I was at uni, I went there because it kept you connected with home, wherever you were from."
She remembered that the tradition was to go to the Cattlemen's, then take in the wool parade, and move onto the Jubilee Hotel.
"There's plenty of other memories of the hours at the bar, but not many I can repeat," she said.
Celebrating 21 years of married life this year after meeting at the Ekka, Kerrie laughed that she and Mal were often in the same venue, Cattlemen's, but didn't connect until 2001.
The RNA's Brendan Christau said that to accommodate the closure, the Stockmen's Bar and Grill venue had expanded its day and night-time entertainment each day of show and also for Beef Week.
"We also continue to expand our food and beverage experiences at Ekka each year as the precinct evolves, which this year includes two new sports bars Claw and Winghaus within the Ekka footprint." he said.
Mr Christau didn't elaborate on what would replace the Cattlemen's Bar at that location.
The old beef pavilion nearby was decommissioned after the 2022 Ekka, as part of the RNA's Brisbane Showgrounds Regeneration Project.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
