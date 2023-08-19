High Country Doughtmasters at Eskdale sold 35 of 45 bulls to top at $50,000 for a vendor record price, and average $8571 on Saturday.
Additionally, all 26 females sold to a top of $10,000, averaging $4269.
Setting a new on property record for the Laycock family was a son of Rondel Whisky (PP), High Country Legend (P), who sold to Munda Reds, Gingin, WA.
Based near Port Hedland in Western Australia, the Munda Reds team travelled to High Country to source a Rondel Whiskey sire after missing out the National sale in 2022.
They believe this bloodline is going to be one to watch for the future due to the bone, length, thickness and capacity in the homozygous polled sire.
Legend will go to Rocky Repro to get some straws, which will go into some commercial station heifers as well as some selected stud cows. He will then be put out with the rest of the herd to work.
The top female sold to Amy Davenport at Kenview Droughtmasters, Laidley for $10,000.
High Country Lucia (S) is from a line of Hallie females that Steph Laycock thinks the world of. Ms Laycock said she is extremely feminine, maternal, soft, and deep, with plenty of skin and spring of rib.
She is in the top five per cent for 200 day and top one per cent for 400 and 600 day weight EBV's.
Ms Laycock said she was very proud of how far High Country have come with the bulls, females and genetics, and how well their clients are doing with their purchases, evident in their return to the sale each year. She said the sale results was a great way to celebrate their 10 years of breeding Droughtmaster cattle.
Ms Laycock believes they have a good base of repeat clients who can come back each year because they offer a large range of genetics, in both the bulls and females.
Elite Livestock Auctions recorded 117 viewers, with 63 of those registering to bid, 72 per cent active bids, with 62 bids placed on the sale.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
