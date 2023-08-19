Queensland Country Life
Home/News

High Country Droughtmasters climb to new highs with record top price

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
August 19 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Laycock High Country Droughtmasters and buyer Ben Wright, Munda Reds WA with High Country Legend (P) that sold for the new on property record for $50,000
Steph Laycock High Country Droughtmasters and buyer Ben Wright, Munda Reds WA with High Country Legend (P) that sold for the new on property record for $50,000

High Country Doughtmasters at Eskdale sold 35 of 45 bulls to top at $50,000 for a vendor record price, and average $8571 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Lowe

Jane Lowe

National Sale consultant

I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.