It was a local buyers gallery who filled orders at the second annual Aussie Angus and Brangus Bull sale, held at the Coolabunia saleyards near Kingaroy on Saturday.
Aussie Land and Livestock's auctioneer Midge Thompson said that in light of the recent bull sale activity over the past few days in, or near, the South Burnett region, to get these clearance results was satisfactory.
Overall the sale resulted with 26 Angus bulls selling to a top of $13,000 twice to average $8166, while 14 Brangus bulls sold top at $9000 to average $7500.
At the end of the day, the top price honours belonged to Darren and Karen Plowman, Ruby Ridge Angus, Kingaroy, who topped the sale on two occasions with their Angus bulls.
First to get the money was Ruby Ridge Shocked S55, a son of Millah Murrah K35, who has power and thickness, and bought by Josh Crooke of Widgee, with Chiris Couch of Aussie Land and Livestock doing the bidding on his behalf.
Paying the same money was Max Oberle who was acting on the Bennett Family Trust of Caryina at Tansey.
The Bennett Family Trust emerged as the volume buyers selecting six bulls to average $7166.
Volume vendors, the Plowman family, Ruby Ridgy, sold 20 Angus bulls to average $7400.
Mr Thompson the offering represented quality, and the bulls were well presented, but with the down turn in the commercial cattle market, and the dry prevailing weather conditions made the job a bit tougher.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
Selling agents Aussie Land and Livestock, Elite Livestock.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
