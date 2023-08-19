A Warwick stud sheep producer was left smiling ear to ear on Saturday, taking out champion of champions ram and champion of champions breeders group at the Ekka.
Chris and Meryl Rubie of Sovereign Poll Dorsets at Warwick faced tough competition in the ring but could not be bested, winning the champion ram title with Poll Dorset lamb 7/22.
Josh Milton and Anne Hall of Milton Park Suffolk Stud at Allora were equally as chuffed, scoring champion of champions ewe with Suffolk ewe 50.
Judge Ben Hill said Sovereign's ram and group offerings were standouts on the day.
"The ram's extremely well balanced. He's got a very good, strong top line. He stands down really firm on all four feet and has a really good scrotal setup, with a power of meat to him for a young ram," Mr Hill said.
"In the group, they were just three sheep that were extremely well structured and stood really well on their feet. They moved nicely, had plenty of bone capacity through them, with a great volume of meat on the carcase."
Mr Hill said Milton Park's ewe also impressed him.
"The Suffolk ewe was a ewe that I had to really admire for the spring of rib she had and the capacity. She had a really clean front end and plenty of meat down through the twist," he said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
