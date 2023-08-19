Queensland Country Life
Home/News/Ekka 2023

Ekka 2023: champion of champions ram won by Warwick stud

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
August 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorsets, Warwick, with his champion of champions ram 7/22. Pictures: Brandon Long
Chris Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorsets, Warwick, with his champion of champions ram 7/22. Pictures: Brandon Long

A Warwick stud sheep producer was left smiling ear to ear on Saturday, taking out champion of champions ram and champion of champions breeders group at the Ekka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.