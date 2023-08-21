Emma Haupt may not hail from a sheep property, but she's proven she's got the chops to handle the toughest of competitions, receiving the sheep handler's overall winner title at Ekka on Saturday.
A year 12 student at Calvary Christian College, Carbrook, Emma secured the win with Suffolk ewe Coco Chanel.
The 17-year-old said it felt good to get a win after seven years of competing.
"I've been at Ekka for a long time and I've never actually won the handler's competition, so I feel really good," Emma said.
"I don't think there was much between first, second, third and fourth."
Emma said she enjoyed the sheep side of Calvary's agricultural program due to its challenging and unique nature.
Living with her parents on five acres, she loves her sheep but admits they aren't quite show ready.
"We have sheep, but they're more like pets and lawnmowers than stud animals. Our school has the stud animals," she said.
Coco Chanel is a three-year-old Suffolk out of Gucci. Keeping with the luxury brand theme, her sisters are Dior and Dolce.
Judge Ian Michael said Emma's handling ability on the day was "10 out of 10".
"She's a very capable girl with her handling skills," Mr Michael said.
"She's obviously been taught by someone how to hold the sheep and present it right.
"What I was looking for was someone that led the sheep, got the sheep ready for judging and could hold the sheep and show it off.
"Someone that can bring the sheep in, get it settled, ready to go and watch what they're doing all the time, not looking at people walking past or anything like that - concentrating on what they're doing.
"She was the best one out of the lot."
On Friday, Olivia Hambling of Kippa-Ring took out the young judges competition, with Lily Tonner of Warwick named runner up.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
