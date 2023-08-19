Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Coolabunia Limousin group achieves total clearance at second annual bull sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 19 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GDL agent and auctioneer for the sale Mark Duthie, buyer Charlie McKinlay and owner Ray Zanhow with the top priced Fernvale Scooby Doo. Pictures: Clare Adcock
GDL agent and auctioneer for the sale Mark Duthie, buyer Charlie McKinlay and owner Ray Zanhow with the top priced Fernvale Scooby Doo. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Both vendors and buyers were pleased with the outcome of the 2023 Coolabunia Limousin Bull Sale on Saturday, where ten studs produced an overall sale average of $8294 and total clearance of 34 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.