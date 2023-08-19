Both vendors and buyers were pleased with the outcome of the 2023 Coolabunia Limousin Bull Sale on Saturday, where ten studs produced an overall sale average of $8294 and total clearance of 34 bulls.
It didn't take long for the top price of $17,000 to be reached, as lot one, Fernvale Scooby Doo, offered by Ray Zanhow of Fernvale Limousins, was knocked down to the Mckinlay family of Emerald.
Returning from last week's Ekka as reserve senior champion Limousin bull, Scooby Doo was a 24-month-old, black, homozygous polled son of RPY Paynes Dillinger 43D, out of Oakwood Black Tearz. He weighed 998 kilograms, with an EMA of 150 square centimetres, IMF of 5.4 per cent, scrotal circumference of 38 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 10 millimetres, respectively.
Held at the Nanango showgrounds this year, there was plenty of support from Central Queensland commercial operators who had made the trip south, such as the McKinlay's, who also went home with the second top-priced bull, last of the draft and lot 37, Mervale Zane, for $16,000, on account of Sarah Benbow of Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy.
The 16-month-old, black, polled son of Summit Zane P29, out of Mervale Black Chyna N3, weighed in at 640kg, with an EMA of 130sq cm, IMF of 5.2pc, scrotal circumference of 37cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 9mm, respectively, and was awarded reserve junior champion Limousin bull at the Ekka last week.
Buyer Charlie McKinlay said he had Scooby Doo picked out before the sale and was chasing a bull with length to go back over his herd of Ultrablack cows to breed commercial bulls for sale.
"The length sold me on him to start with," Mr Mckinlay said.
"He'll put a bit more length in them (bulls) and soften them up a bit.
"I just like everything about him, you can't fault him."
Fernvale stud principal Ray Zanhow said he also admired the sale-topper for his length, thickness, and weight for age, traits which he'd noticed in Scooby Doo from a young age.
Being a led bull, Mr Zanhow said the bull's docility was also a major asset, and Mr McKinlay agreed, adding that temperament was also a factor behind his decision to purchase both bulls.
He said that Mervale Zane would be joined to a group of 30 to 40 Ultrablack heifers around Christmas time.
Following the sale, Mr Zanhow said it was a good result for the vendors, considering the dry weather across the state and slipping weaner prices, and Mr McKinlay said that from a buyer's perspective, the sale presented an opportunity to invest in quality bulls at reasonable prices.
Volume buyers on the day included the Armstrong family of Comet Downs, Comet, who purchased four bulls over the phone, at an average price of $9250, with the help of GDL Emerald's Matt Pearce who was ringside at the sale.
Aramac outfit Springdale Cattle Company also secured four bulls, outlaying an average price of $8500.
Despite being down on the $28,000 top price and $13,000 average for 36 bulls at last year's inaugural sale, vendor and Jen-Daview stud principal Jenny Evans said the vendors were all very pleased with the result, given the current market.
Ms Evans said the group all worked well together and were proud of the total clearance for their quality draft of bulls, particularly given the number of Limousin sales in the district during the week.
Graham and Melanie Brown of Allstar Limousin, Windera, sold one bull for $8000.
Sarah Benbow of Mervale Limousins, Mount Kilcoy, sold four bulls to average $7000, topping at $16,000.
The Evans family of Jen-Daview Limousins, Kingaroy, sold 11 bulls to average $9090, topping at $14,000.
Jamie Hollis of Kalara Livestock, Clifton, sold four bulls to average $5750, topping at $8000.
Bede Mcalpine of Mcalpine Livestock, Pheasants Nest, NSW, sold one bull for $5000.
Craig Taylor of MK Cattle Limousins, Murgon, sold one bull for $9000.
Proston State School, Dangora Gully Limousins, sold one bull for $5000.
Andrew Stumer of Provenance Limousins sold three bulls to average $8000, topping at $12,000.
Hayden and Jasmine Green of Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, NSW, sold seven bulls to average $8285, topping at $12,000.
Ray Zanhow of Fernvale Limousins sold two bulls to average $11,000, topping at $17,000.
