View From the Paddock: Now is the time for ACCC leadership for milk

By Damien Tessman
Updated August 27 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:00pm
Damien Tessman, dairy agribusiness manager.
Mao Zedong was credited with the saying: 'Shoot one, teach a million'. Scholars agree this quote originated from around the time of corruption settling within the political classes of the then burgeoning Chinese Communist Party in the 1950s.

