The sun was out for the Hereford stud cattle judging last Saturday where those with a passion for the breed sat ringside.
Stud owners, commercial Hereford breeders, former Hereford breeders and those simply interested in the judging all eagerly followed along in their catalogues, waiting to find out which female and bull would take out the champion ribbons.
Under the eye of judge Shane Bishop from Garglen Brahmans at Moura a NSW claimed grand champion bull, while a cow from Traveston took out grand champion female.
Following on from their breed judging success the Herefords were strongly represented in interbreed taking out one of the top awards.
Those watching the judging came from across Queensland including Roma, Boonah, Kingaroy, Cloncurry and Highfields, as well as from NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
