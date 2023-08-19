Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Ekka 2023: Faces of the Hereford judging

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was out for the Hereford stud cattle judging last Saturday where those with a passion for the breed sat ringside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.