Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Small breeds results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 19 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Allen, RNA, Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW, Haylee Colgan, Rosewood, judge Graeme Hopf, and Gary Noller, RNA. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Liz Allen, RNA, Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW, Haylee Colgan, Rosewood, judge Graeme Hopf, and Gary Noller, RNA. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

They may be small but judge Graeme Hopf said most could compete with the main breeds, as Australian Heritage Angus, Australian Lowline, Highland and Dexter cattle battled it out in interbreed at the Royal Queensland Show on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.