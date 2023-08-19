They may be small but judge Graeme Hopf said most could compete with the main breeds, as Australian Heritage Angus, Australian Lowline, Highland and Dexter cattle battled it out in interbreed at the Royal Queensland Show on Friday.
In the first year Highland cattle have been displayed at the Ekka in many years, it was a cow with calf at foot exhibited by Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW, that claimed champion female.
The three-year-old cow Brianne Ruadh of Stone Ridge, sired by Madomhnull of Ardvorlich and out of Cadee of Sea Crest 8580, was described by Mr Hopf as being world class.
"You wouldn't see a better Highland in Scotland," he said.
Mr Hopf said the champion cow was long bodied and really excelled in her capacity.
In the bulls the Australian Heritage Angus, exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters, took out the top spot.
The two-year-old red bull Mason Farm Red Alert, sired by Dunloise Red Eddard and out of Kobblevale Fleur, was described by Mr Hopf as having ample muscle and smoothness over the shoulder.
Full results of small breeds:
Highland
Champion female: Brianne Ruadh of Stone, exhibited by Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW. Res: Kapheira May of Glenstrae exhibited by Hugh Hayden, Koolah Creek Highlands, Langley Vale, NSW.
Australian Heritage Angus
Junior champion female: Mason Farm Bright Eyes, exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters. Res: Jinghi Gully Eva exhibited by Robert and Bre LaBrie, Toowoomba.
Junior champion bull: Jinghi Gully Epic, exhibited by Phillip LaBrie, Jandowae. Res: Mason Farm Trueblue, exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters.
Senior champion female: Mason Farm Emerald exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters. Res: Mason Farm Classic Diamond exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters.
Senior champion bull: Mason Farm Red Alert exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters. Res: Mason Farm Monte Majura exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters.
Grand champion female: Mason Farm Classic Diamond exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters.
Grand champion bull: Mason Farm Red Alert exhibited by Tracey Krahenbring, Lockyer Waters.
Australian Lowline
Junior champion female: Whitby Farm Matteus exhibited by Galleon Pastoral Pty Ltd, Mount Mee. Res: Dakabin Topaz exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin.
Junior champion bull: Dakabin Tarik exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin. Res: Loc-hi Tallis, exhibited by Lockyer District High School.
Senior champion female: Dakabin Quinley exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin. Res: Loc-hi Stella, exhibited by Lockyer District High School.
Senior champion bull: Dakabin Steven, exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin. Res: Loc-Hi Stuart Little exhibited by Lockyer District High School.
Grand champion female: Dakabin Quinley exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin.
Grand champion bull: Dakabin Steven, exhibited by Dakabin State School, Dakabin.
Dexter
Champion female: Mourylani Quby Rose exhibited by K.W and H Mourilyan, Lockyer Waters.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
