A homozygous red Limousin with stud sire potential attracted the top money and sold to Victoria at the BJF Limousin Sale, held by Bradley and Jodie Frohloff and invited vendors on Friday.
In all, 53 bulls from the 56 catalogued sold, to average $7660, and top at $18,000.
The top priced honours went to invited vendors Peter and Pauline Grant, The Downfall Limousin stud, near Tenterfield.
The Downfall Red Shalako S37, a son of Greenwood PLD Zambuka from Gold n Gold Easter was bought by the Fehring family, Cohuna, Victoria.
Vendor Peter Grant said in light of the current economic market, he was pleased with the result.
"I reckon he is one of the best bulls I have bred, and is a full brother to the sale topper in 2018," Mr Grant said.
"He is a bull that is soft, smooth muscled with capacity in both length and depth, and structurally a delight to look at."
He said the bull's shoulders were smooth and correct for an easy calving sire.
Three volume buyers were active throughout the sale.
David and Kirsten York, Wallumbilla finished with six bulls to average $11,8333.
Mark Wilson, Banana Station, Banana finished with five bulls to average $9600.
Greg and Lee-Ann Boyd, Springdale, Aramac finished with four bulls to average $5500.
Vendor averages:
Hosts Bradley and Jodie Frohloff, BJF Limousins, Yarraman sold 20 bulls to average $6950.
Peter and Pauline Grant, The Downfall Limousins, Stanthorpe sold nine bulls to average $7666.
Dustin Dowrick, Four MIle Limousin, Caffey, sold three bulls to average $5000.
Simon and Kerrry McCarthy, Lochinvar Limousin, Mount Mollar sold five bulls to average $6800.
Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, O'Sullivans Limousins, Lower Mount Walker sold 13 bulls to average $9307.
David and Samantha Silcock, Storm King Limousins, Mutdapilly sold three bulls to average $14,000
Selling agents were Aussie Land and Livestock, Bartholomew and Co, AuctionsPlus
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
