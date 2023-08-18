Queensland Country Life
BJF Limousin sale topped by red stud sire

By Helen Walker
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:00pm
Peter Grant, Midge Thompson, Garth Weatherall and James Bredhauer with the top priced bull The Downfall Red Shalako S37 who sold to Victoria. Picture: Helen Walker.
A homozygous red Limousin with stud sire potential attracted the top money and sold to Victoria at the BJF Limousin Sale, held by Bradley and Jodie Frohloff and invited vendors on Friday.

