Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Graneta Angus sale well supported by Charters Towers and Maranoa buyers

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
August 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Kelly of KellCo Rural Agencies, Peter Gaffney of Graneta, buyer Rob Lister from Roma and Cyril Close of TopX Roma.
Brendan Kelly of KellCo Rural Agencies, Peter Gaffney of Graneta, buyer Rob Lister from Roma and Cyril Close of TopX Roma.

New buyers from the Maranoa region coupled with strong support from online bidders helped the Gaffney family of Graneta Angus exceed their expectations for their on-property bull sale at Bell on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.