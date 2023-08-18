New buyers from the Maranoa region coupled with strong support from online bidders helped the Gaffney family of Graneta Angus exceed their expectations for their on-property bull sale at Bell on Friday.
Pre-sale, stud principal Jon Gaffney had hoped for a full clearance and an average around the $9000 mark, given the current seasonal outlook and cattle market.
In the end all 55 Angus and Angus cross bulls were sold to average $9100.
The 38 Angus were cleared for a $9855 average while the 17 Angus cross averaged $7411.
"The TopX fellas bought so many buyers down from Roma and they have been sitting on the fence last year," Mr Gaffney said after the sale.
"They were just told how the bulls went and they were pretty happy to see that so they bought them down here to have a crack and they definitely did."
The top price of $18,000 was reached on two occasions.
The first was the 23-month-old Graneta Tour of Dury S39, which was knocked down to first time buyer Lenny Perrett, Farmleigh, Injune.
The only son of RB Tour of Duty 177 had estimated breeding values in the top three per cent for net feed efficiency and top 8pc for mature cow weight paired with 400-day, 600-day, carcase weight and retail beef yield in the top 15 per cent of the breed.
He weighed 846 kilograms with 10 and eight millimetres of P8 and rib fat, an intramuscular fat of 7.4pc and 82pc morphology.
The Perretts also paid $17,000 for an Angus cross bull by Ascot Highlander K224 and finished with four bulls averaging $14,250.
It was another Highlander son, lot 26, Graneta Midnight S69, which sold for the equal top of $18,000 to first time buyer Rob Lister, Trevallan, Roma.
Mr Lister wanted to secure six new sires for his operation and successfully filled his order at an average of $15,000.
Bulls with good milk figures and medium birth weight were on his shopping list as he looks to get more Angus content into his predominantly Brangus influenced herd of 300 breeders plus replacement heifers.
His weaners are sold into Roma straight off their mothers and are highly sought after by buyers, Top X agent Cyril Close said.
The sale preparation of leucaena mixed with panic and buffel pastures and a final run on oats also attracted Mr Perrett who was looking for sires to run with Angus cows for their operation, which targets weaner and bullock markets.
"They are good bulls that won't fall away and they are not overfed," he said.
"Hopefully get a bit of carcase weight back into our Angus cows."
Bulk buyer around the sale ring was Camm Ag Group, Charters Towers, through KellCo Rural Agencies, which secured 13 bulls averaging $6923.
Another 16 bulls were secured online through AuctionsPlus from buyers from Rolleston, Roma, Durong and Boyneside with underbidders in NSW too.
Selling agents were TopX and KellCo Rural Agencies with Cyril Close powering through the auctioneering in just over an hour.
