Prices opened at $17,000 at the Lucrana Simmental Sale near Texas on Friday and failed to waver, with yearlings still making $14,000 by the end of the offering.
All 62 Simmental bulls sold to a top price of $24,000 to average $12,451
The top price bull was purchased by Casa Toro Stud principals Scott and Claire York, Jackson for $24,000.
The homozygous poll Lucrana Solomon was a slick coated son of Brenair Park Manra, who was described as having "tremendous thickness through the stifle and great hip to pin" at just two years of age.
They purchased the bull as a total outcross of genetics paired with his good body and skin, making him a safe bet.
They believed he was the best bull in the draft as he had the best scan data with balanced EPDs.
The Yorks are past buyers of Lucrana and believe the Moore family run similar cattle.
"When they get them home we know they are going to handle the country," they said.
The top price black bull was Lucrana Super Duty and purchased by Alastair Kirk, Olinda Grazing at Baralaba for $20,000.
Ms Kirk said he was a very good shaped bull, early maturing and had a lot of softness and thickness combined and structurally correctness.
"He is a slicked coated bull which will suit their conditions in central Queensland," he said.
He will be crossed over Droughtmaster cows to breed their own composite bulls.
They run around 700 breeders and a total of 1500 head with the weaners fattened to carcase quality.
They purchased a total of three bulls; a black, red and a traditional.
Vendor Andrew Moore said he had put their sale back a month in 2022, which had helped achieve the good solid results.
"The bulls performed on the oats better as part of their preparation," he said.
"It also gave the yearling bulls and extra six weeks which helped them present a lot better and grow out al lot more."
CL Squires auctioneer Robbie Bloch said it was a solid sale from start to finish and there was a lot of support for the black bulls this year in what he believed were their best line up yet.
Very few bulls sold for under $10,000 and only a few bulls over $15,000.
A large majority of the bulls were going into central Queensland to repeat customers.
Selling agents were CL Squires, Inverell and Nutrien Livestock.
I have been with QCL for over 24 years and love working with cattle, sheep and goats.
