Sprited bidding kicked off the 12th Lucrana Simmental sale at Texas

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
August 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Andrew Moore, Lucrana Simmentals, Texas with the top price buyer Scott York, Casa Toro Simmentals, Jackson and the top price bull. Picture: Jane Lowe
Prices opened at $17,000 at the Lucrana Simmental Sale near Texas on Friday and failed to waver, with yearlings still making $14,000 by the end of the offering.

