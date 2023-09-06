Hard yakka and learning has its rewards for young graziers

Kristie and Matt Lisle, Moonkan Park, Bushley, continue to develop the property through fencing, pastures and water, learning new skills along the way. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Department of Agriculture and Fisheries



COMMITMENT, sweat and tears.



That is the unseen fuel that has powered graziers Kristie and Matt Lisle in their ongoing quest to improve the sustainability of their property, Moonkan Park, at Bushley, about 41km west of Rockhampton.

After four years of injecting the above three "secret ingredients" into their land, Moonkan Park has become a successful cattle fattening and trading operation based on rotational grazing.

The hard yards, the commitment, sweat and tears, have been poured into three key areas of the 3500 property which fattens young weaner flatback cattle; pastures, water and fencing.

Pastures

FROM the get-go, the couple decided to focus on pastures and soil improvement.

A Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) sustainability loan allowed them to reclaim some grazing country by removing lantana and rubber vine.



Pastures were running at 30 per cent capacity which prompted them to clear some of the timber and invasive plants from the paddocks to allow more grass to grow.



They have since been sowing paddocks with multiple grass species to increase the diversity.

The recent purchase of a Great Plains No-Till Drill implement gives them the option of direct seeding without destroying soil and pasture structure, supporting year round seeding.

Water

INITIALLY, the Lisles contacted the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) to enquire about any projects or services available to assist with property management and sustainable grazing practices.

DAF recommended they join the Grazing Resilience and Sustainable Solutions (GRASS) program which provides access to extension officers and one-on-one support, working with the Lisles to identify and implement actions to improve their land management for faster access to more pasture for their breeders.



The southern end of Moonkan Park was already mostly fenced to land type, with four large paddocks making up more than 1500ha.

These paddocks consisted largely of a narrow-leaved ironbark woodland ridge, with foothills of silver-leaved ironbark on duplex soils.

No permanent water source was located in any of these paddocks, so cattle had a long distance to walk back to water.

Over time, this had caused the foothill country to be heavily grazed and dominated by annual grasses and weeds, whilst further up the ridge, preferred dense black speargrass and Buffel grass were completely untouched.

The Lisles have laid more than 55km of pipe and installed more than 58 troughs, fed from a solar pump and gravity along the way.

The bores, along with a network of tanks, including two of 250,000L capacity, provides the herd with more than 58 watering points, none of which are more than 700m walking distance so as to reduce cattle stress and energy use.

"It's an awesome feeling we've got water all the time, everywhere we want it. We can utilise 100pc of the place and you've got that in the back of your mind that you're safe with water and that's the biggest commodity," Mr Lisle said.

Improving the water network helped better utilise the high-country areas and therefore more evenly graze the entire property.

Phoenix Mapping, from Agdata, helped give an overall picture of land contours to plan infrastructure development.

Fencing

MRS Lisle, a bookkeeper with more than 11 years financial and administration experience throughout mining, labour hire and agriculture industries, said they focus on cattle wellbeing for best results.



This incorporates low-stress handling techniques to improve beef quality and weight gain, and the use of single-strand electric fences, something they researched before implementing bit by bit.

The herd has come to respect the fencing system which then makes it easier for moving between paddocks.

There is no set time for how long a mob stays in each paddock.



Mr Lisle has learnt to visually assess when a paddock needs to be rested, something only experience has been able to teach.

"Over the years we've come to know what our pastures can achieve and what are the repercussions if we take too much," Mrs Lisle said.

A love of learning

KRISTIE and Matt Lisle, Moonkan Park, Bushley embrace any opportunity to upskill, whether it's firsthand in the paddock, a workshop, classroom or field day setting.

"We love learning and we take the bits that work for us," Mrs Lisle said.

Recently, the Lisles partnered with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation for help with analysing the property's farm sediment run-off and look to at ways to minimise it.



Soil testing will take place first as the business plans to incorporate more beneficial activities to its ground-cover planting, erosion prevention and other land protection strategies.

The couple have two children, Jack, 6 and Ella, 4, who have been involved in each step of the project.

Mrs Lisle said it was important to them to involve their children as they will be the ones to benefit from the practices currently being implemented.

The desire to show the way to the next generation is seen in Mrs Lisle's completion of the Advancing Beef Leaders program as a 2022 graduate from the Central Queensland branch.

Matt and Kristie Lisle discuss their plans while looking over the property, Moonkan Park, Bushley. Picture supplied

The Advancing Beef Leaders (ABL) program is a tailored leadership and professional development program for emerging producer and community leaders.

Delivered by a partnership of DAF extension staff and private consultants, ABL aims to skill and enthuse those who wish to become more involved in community and industry organisations.

It has resulted in initiatives such as turning their downstairs spare bedroom into a boardroom in order to separate work and family life, and also the creation of a QR code as a biosecurity check-in for those entering the property.

While the property development is ongoing, Mrs Lisle said completing the water infrastructure and getting into a good paddock rotation schedule were lights at the end of a long tunnel.

"It's been very hard. It's a lot of effort. We have had to sacrifice holidays and weekends to be able to get where we are now and see what is needed," Mrs Lisle said.

"As individuals we've grown as well."

The GRASS program is funded by the Queensland Government's Queensland Reef Water Quality Program and delivered by DAF, Burnett Mary Regional Group, Fitzroy Basin Association and NQ Dry Tropics.

The GRASS program is available for graziers in the Burdekin, Fitzroy and Burnett Mary regions.



GRASS supports graziers to develop and implement a tailor-made action plan for land management.

The action plan assists graziers to improve and then maintain their land condition with a specific focus on improving ground cover.

Graziers may be eligible to apply for incentive funding for works identified in their action plan for land management including infrastructure improvements such as fencing, water troughs and erosion works.

To find out about innovations and techniques to improve practices on-farm in reef catchments, call DAF on 13 25 23 or visit qld.gov.au/FarminginReefCatchments