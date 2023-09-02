Queensland Country Life
Home/Studstock

Buyers will have ample buying opportunities at the National Braford Sale

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An outstanding selection of 183 registered bulls have been catalogued for the 57th annual National Braford Sale being held at CQLX on Monday, September 11. Picture supplied
An outstanding selection of 183 registered bulls have been catalogued for the 57th annual National Braford Sale being held at CQLX on Monday, September 11. Picture supplied

A vast and varied selection of first-rate genetics will provide buyers with ample purchasing opportunities at the 57th National Braford Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere, from 10am on Monday, September 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.