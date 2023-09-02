A vast and varied selection of first-rate genetics will provide buyers with ample purchasing opportunities at the 57th National Braford Sale being held at CQLX, Gracemere, from 10am on Monday, September 11.
In all 28 highly regarded Braford studs have combined to produce a 197-lot draft for the 2023 sale, this offering includes 183 registered bulls, nine herd bulls and five heifers.
In addition to the regular vendors, Kelvin and Jacinta Dawson, Greenvale Stud, Melanie Lindsay, Loch Lomond Stud, and Julianne Munn and Glen Hanson, Dark Patches Stud, will make their sale debuts, while Martin Lill, Chadwick Downs Stud, Scott and Veronica Skerman, Rarcamba Stud, and Ray Bowen, Southern Cross Stud, are returning to the sale after a brief hiatus.
Sale chairman Russell Kenny said an outstanding line of bulls has been selected for this year's sale.
"The vendors have prepared these bulls to meet all markets, and on the day buyers will have the opportunity to choose from a host of different genetics in one place," Mr Kenny said.
Historically, the sale has attracted buyers from Queensland and New South Wales, and their support was clearly evident for the 2022 sale where 97 percent of the 162 bulls offered sold at an average of $15,423 per head, while reaching a top of $48,000 four times.
"It has been a tougher year, with drier conditions across most of the country. But the bulls selected for this year's catalogue will survive and thrive wherever they go."
Interested parties who're unable to attend the sale in person can bid from home through the Stocklive online platform.
Pre-sale inspections will take place on Sunday, September 10 from midday until 5.30pm and then again on sale day morning until the sale begins.
Those attending the sale are also invited to come to the Brafords and Beverages meet and greet from 5.30pm on the Sunday, at the Gracemere Hotel, where the back page of the Braford Journal for 2024 will be auctioned off.
The sale catalogue has been mailed out and can be viewed on the Stocklive and ABRI websites.
If anyone requires a catalogue please contact sale chairman Russell Kenny on 0427 531 617. The selling agents GDL, Elders and Nutrien also have sale catalogues available.
