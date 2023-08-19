Queensland Country Life
News

Bullock wagons help celebrate Cobb & Co Day in Maranoa region

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Matt Stanford and his bullock team. Picture: Paul Masson.
Maranoa region residents were treated to a slice of history in the week just passed when Matt Stanford, his three grandsons and a team of bullocks visited six communities to celebrate National Cobb & Co Day on August 14.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

