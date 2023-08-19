Maranoa region residents were treated to a slice of history in the week just passed when Matt Stanford, his three grandsons and a team of bullocks visited six communities to celebrate National Cobb & Co Day on August 14.
Beginning at the Big Rig at Roma on that day, the date in 1924 that the last Cobb & Co coach travelled from Surat to Yuleba, Matt and his team also went to Surat, Yuleba, Wallumbilla, Mitchell and Injune, before finishing up at Roma on August 19 for Plough Day.
In Surat, pony club members reciprocated with vintage finery of their own, sporting parasols, a top hat, pistols, moustaches and waist coats for authenticity, with the odd mobile phone or two.
They trailed photographers, small children and tourists in their wake, following the replica coach created by Katie and Richard Goodwin, and having a lot of old-fashioned fun to celebrate their local history.
The week-long event across the region has been spreading the word of plans for the centenary of the last coach run in Australia, next year.
Organiser Paul Masson said coach travel was considered first class travel 100 years ago, even with dust, heat, floods, insects, cramped conditions and the possibility of being ambushed by bushrangers, but the region's heavy freight had to be moved by other means as well, hence the connection with bullock teams.
"While we focus on the heritage and importance of Cobb & Co coach travel today, we recognise all early transport," he said.
"While the Cobb & Co coach was still carrying mail from Surat to Yuleba, Qantas was also carrying mail. Beginning in 1920, it started carrying mail in 1922, between Charleville and Longreach.
"Before trucks, bullock wagons carried supplies from, and bales of wool to, the rail head at Yuleba from and to the properties in the St George and Surat areas.
"We're giving families from across our region a chance to catch a glimpse of life before modern transport and freight options, and it's also an excellent chance to let people know about our big plans for 2024."
Organisers are planning 10 days of celebrations for the Cobb & Co Festival across the Maranoa next year.
The celebrations will culminate with the Cobb & Co coach from the Surat Changing Station Museum, horse drawn vehicles and horse riders all travelling the 76 kilometres from Surat to Yuleba over two days.
The bullock teams and wagons as well as historical cars and trucks will be there to meet them on the Sunday to pay tribute to the era of the Cobb & Co coach.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
