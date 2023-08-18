The Garratt family of Southbrook had a hugely successful Ekka debut in the dairy ring, taking out supreme champion intermediate dairy and supreme intermediate udder on Friday morning.
Based on the Darling Downs, near the town of Pittsworth, the family's team of homebred Holstein cows showed their dominance, taking out two of the major interbreed awards for the 2023 competition.
Their intermediate heifer, Majuba Doc Lightning, by Woodcrest King Doc, out of Majuba Discovery Lightening, progressed from the two years and under two-and-a-half years, in milk, category to take the intermediate udder championship over the Jersey and Illawarra entries, before overcoming the Jersey, Illawarra, Guernsey and Ayrshire heifers for the supreme intermediate ribbon.
The Paulger family of Kenilworth returned to the winner's circle once again this year, claiming the title for supreme junior heifer with their Jersey entry, Adadale Valiant Petra, as well as the supreme champion dairy cow and supreme udder with Adadale Sleeping Jingles.
