Ekka 2023: Garret and Paulger families dominate dairy competition

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:00pm
Supreme champion intermediate udder, Majuba Doc Lightning, exhibited by Peter and Jessica Garratt, Southbrook, led by Kieran Coburn, with Malachai Garratt, presented by RNA Councillor Kerri Robertson and judge Kelvin Cochrane, Gympie. Pictures: Clare Adcock
The Garratt family of Southbrook had a hugely successful Ekka debut in the dairy ring, taking out supreme champion intermediate dairy and supreme intermediate udder on Friday morning.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

