Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Narrien Cattle Co fine-tune beef operation to focus on fertility in their herd

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
August 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Anderson with his mum, Anne Anderson, and son Cam, of Narrien Cattle Co. Pictures supplied.
Bernard Anderson with his mum, Anne Anderson, and son Cam, of Narrien Cattle Co. Pictures supplied.

Central Queensland cattle producers, the Anderson family, are strong believers that fertility is the biggest driver for profitability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.