Central Queensland cattle producers, the Anderson family, are strong believers that fertility is the biggest driver for profitability.
Bernard and Cynthia Anderson, along with their sons Cam, Ben and Joe, run a 40,063 hectare breeding and grass fattening operation, across two properties, Narrien (21,043 ha) in Clermont, and Alice River (19,020 ha) near Jericho, which was purchased in 2008.
Trading under the name, Narrien Cattle Co, the Andersons cattle enterprise is made up of a 2300 head, self-replacing Braford breeding herd, with terminal crossbreeding programs using Angus, Simmental and Charolais.
Narrien Cattle Co was first established back in 1987, when Bernard's parents, Neil and Anne Anderson, went guarantor when he purchased Narrien at the age 19.
Their country is predominately pulled scrub and forest country consisting of mostly improved pastures, sown with Gayndah Buffel and legumes and interspersed with native grasses including Forest Mitchell and Spinifex ridges.
Cynthia Anderson said they were currently undergoing extensive pasture improvement programs, through the use of Graslan and blade ploughing.
"We manage our pasture through the use of conservative stocking rates and water development," Ms Anderson said.
Back in June this year, Narrien Cattle Co's beef success was evident when the family operation was crowned equal 'King and Queen' alongside Inga Downs at the annual Clermont Cattlemen's Challenge.
Their Braford Charolais-cross steers entries claimed first in the suitability to grow for 100 day grain-fed market, pen of five steers, and suitability for 100 day grain-fed market (pen of three steers).
They also won grand champion exhibit in the Clermont Show prime cattle sale for their 100 day grain fed and milk tooth Braford Charolais-cross steer, which weighed 705 kilograms and did just over 3 kilograms per day in the feedlot. It also sold for 360c/kg.
Cam Anderson put their recent success down to over 50 years of constant selection pressure on fertility, structural correctness and finishing ability.
"It meant a lot to be able to bring home a few ribbons from the show, when we have put so much pressure on our females for so long," Mr Anderson said.
"We're strong believers that fertility is the biggest driver for profitability with a cow producing a good weaner every 12 months.
"Over 50 years ago, my grandfather Neil Anderson started control-mating his herd at Glenlea Downs, north of Clermont.
"This idea was quite controversial at the time as a common misconception with control mating was you would get 'less calves'.
"Dad was fortunate enough to be able to tap into these genetics and has continued this breeding program for the last 36 years at Narrien."
Mr Anderson said their constant selection pressures in their operation has enabled them to produce a herd that hits puberty early with structural correctness and finishing ability.
"Our female herd is joined on a four month mating period with plans of possibly shorting that further in the future," he said.
"Our heifers are joined as yearlings and we expect them to calf at 2 year old and have a calf every 12 months after, no second chances.
"For nearly 25 years we've incorporated pretesting all females at weaning allowing us to cull unproductive females early, rather than waiting for them to show up without a calf at branding before culling them.
"This also means we don't have to supply bulls for unproductive females.
"Females must be extremely fertile - no calf, no second chances."
Narrien Cattle Co target the premium grassfed markets, aiming to turn off steers and their cull heifers off grass at 30 months, averaging two teeth and dressing 320 kg or more over the hooks, depending on the season.
"Allowing them to lay fat cover down at a young age off grass to hit market specifications," Mr Anderson said.
"In drought years, our cattle have been finished in feedlot into Coles market or sold on AuctionsPlus."
Mr Anderson said they are now applying increased selection pressure on their bulls in their herd.
"We now morphology test our own home-bred bulls as yearlings to identify early puberty animals," he said.
"A trait that should be passed on to their progeny."
Their bulls are joined with cows on December 15 of each year for four months maximum, with their first calves hitting the ground in late September.
