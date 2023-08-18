Don't dither with water planning

AS the chatter of a lingering El Nino grows louder the lessons of yesteryear are coming into sharp focus.
Drought has taught folk on the land the intrinsic importance of pre-planning to combat impacts of an impending - and sometimes prolonged - dry.
In many instances decisions made around drought-proofing agricultural enterprises could be life savers and if it's help you need, then Sustainable Water Solutions might be the answer.
Since 2019 when Sustainable Water opened for business, it has worked minor miracles helping resolve water supply dilemmas.
Using proven science and field experience, Sustainable Water has achieved an incredible success rate in finding water in many parts of the continent.
They combine water mapping, geographic information system analytics and onsite survey technologies including Passive Seismic to pinpoint drill sites with expected drilling depths.
If water supply was a worrying factor during the most recent of Australia's seemingly endless droughts it's probably time to lean on the expertise offered by Sustainable Water.
They tap into deep underground flows even in regions where groundwater has been notoriously difficult to locate.
Water search technologies, assembled from around the world, are at the heart of what they do as they build knowledge and an acute understanding of your land and the geological conditions most likely to support the presence of sustainable groundwater.
Owner-operator Jim Conley said their national mapping often found the driest or least productive areas hold the highest potential for deep water.
"I'm not talking Great Artesian Basin, I'm talking sub-artesian water," Mr Conley said.
Identifying a potential water source is just the start, according to Mr Conley.
Once located, the water needs to be properly extracted.
"Unless you have experience doing such a task and the adequate tools to pull it off, finding and extracting bore water can be a complex, costly and lengthy process," he said.
"Sustainable Water is driven by results. We utilise scientific methodologies to help our clients find significant fresh water that is sustainable in nature to see them through the dry times or simply enhance their productivity.
"Land is only as valuable as the water available for production.
"One of our clients has had his land re-valued by his bank after finding permanent water and it has increased the value of his property by $1 million. Due to the water we've found, another client has been able to grow cotton to increase annual cotton production by $1 million."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.