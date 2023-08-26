While Colin Anderson has only recently introduced the Belmont Red bulls to his property, Pomegranate Creek near Middlemount, the breed is already making a positive impact on his program.
Mr Anderson is joining Belmont Red bulls to his Brahman breeding herd for which he's about to receive his third drop of calves on the red tableland and brigalow country which his parents acquired in the mid-1970s in the Brigalow Scheme.
"I've been impressed with the carcase quality, lower birth weights, and ease of adaptability of the Belmont Red to the central and northern environments," he said.
"In their first year, we used our Belmont Red bulls mainly over heifers, this year we will have calves out of older breeder cows."
He said Pomegranate Creek has enjoyed a great season. The cattle are performing well with steers being prepared for entry into the feeder market.
"We join from November to February, and our fertility rate depends on the season, so we've had remarkable results this year."
Mr Anderson has been buying bulls from the Belmont Red Association of Australia Bull Sale for as long as he has been using the breed due to the high quality of the cattle available there.
"I didn't make any purchases last year, but the two bulls I purchased in 2021 have performed well."
One of these purchases was the 22-month-old Wahroonga RJS200091, which Mr Anderson secured with a winning bid of $20,000.
He said while he isn't in the market for bulls this year, he'll be looking to attend the sale again in the future.
