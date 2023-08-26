Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Belmonts Red well suited for Andersons program

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It has been two years since Colin Anderson began using Belmont Red bulls, for which he's about to receive his third drop of calves. Picture supplied
It has been two years since Colin Anderson began using Belmont Red bulls, for which he's about to receive his third drop of calves. Picture supplied

While Colin Anderson has only recently introduced the Belmont Red bulls to his property, Pomegranate Creek near Middlemount, the breed is already making a positive impact on his program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.