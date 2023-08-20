Five Queenslanders have been announced in Polocrosse Australia's team for the 2024 World Cup in South Africa.
Sam Allen of Tansey, Lindsey Doolan of Chinchilla, Beth Hafey of Tansey, Matt Davison of the Gold Coast, and Tom O'Neill of Tansey will join Lucy Grills of Albury/Holbrook, NSW, Corey Buys of Sale, Victoria and Jimmy Grills of Albury/Holbrook, NSW in the team.
The announcement of the eight-member squad was made over the weekend at the Chinchilla Polocrosse Carnival as part of the countdown to the sport's nationals in the next year.
Polocrosse Australia president Mick Templeton said they were hoping to build on what so many Aussie teams have done, including the mighty Matildas, and continue to show the world just how strong Australia is on an international sporting stage.
"You can't finish what you don't start, and grassroots Club polocrosse is where the representative polocrosse journey begins," he said.
"Polocrosse an Australian-made sport that's now internationally-played."
Australia are the reigning World Cup trophy holders, defeating South Africa in 2019 in Warwick.
The win saw them become the first country to win the trophy three times.
