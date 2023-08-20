Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Polocrosse Australia announce team for 2024 World Cup in South Africa

August 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Neill of Tansey has made the team. Picture: The Wife Creative
Tom O'Neill of Tansey has made the team. Picture: The Wife Creative

Five Queenslanders have been announced in Polocrosse Australia's team for the 2024 World Cup in South Africa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.