Since buying his first Simmental bull in 2017, Phillip Proctor has been impressed with how well the breed has worked over his Brahman-cross females.
Mr Proctor runs his business in Coonamble on the central-western plains of New South Wales, across three properties: Warrana, purchased in 2011, and Savanna and Moorambilla, which were added in the last 12 months.
He purchased his first Simmental bull from the McColl family, Daraabah Simmentals, seven years ago.
"Within five years I had 25 Simmental bulls. I've had no calving issues since I began joining these bulls to my Brahman breeders.
"The calves hit the ground very strong, and I'm definitely ending up with a lot more calves at weaning since introducing the Simmies."
The other major improvement he's seen since starting down the Simmental/Brahman-cross path is the weight gains across the herd.
"The Simmental-cross calves easily top our weaning weights. We had some pretty bad drought years in that time and they held up very well to the harsh conditions."
In addition to his crossbred herd, Mr Proctor also turns over a lot of trade cattle, with the Simmentals going over predominantly Bos indicus-cross cattle.
"I have retained some of these Simmental-cross females, which I've crossed back to Simmental bulls.
"This process leads to extra gains in weight and fertility. My overall number of calves has increased, as has the quality of them."
Mr Proctor doesn't run set joining programs, he instead trades female cattle in and out all year round.
"Due to this the bulls get worked pretty hard but they continue to perform well."
He also doesn't restrict himself to selling into a particular market.
"I go where the best return is at the time."
He said all three properties have good cropping country though the conditions can get tough for the livestock when the seasons get dry.
"The rain pretty much stopped entirely late last year and it has remained very dry through 2023 so far. I've only received 102mm to date. I've been feeding all cattle since February and I'm starting to lighten my numbers."
Prior to the inaugural Golden Opportunity Cattle Sale last year, Mr Proctor had bought bulls or had bloodlines from all the Simmental and Fleckvieh vendors in the sale, and therefore knew what they had to offer.
"Overall the sale was a good result for both buyers and sellers. There were top-end bulls on offer but also bulls that represented good value for money buying."
Mr Proctor made bids on several of the Simmental bulls offered at the 2022 sale and ended up taking home three bulls in total.
"I also picked up three Simmental females to play around with as I'm looking to produce a few bulls of my own."
He'll be returning to the Golden Opportunity sale this year.
"I like the South African genetics that are on offer and I am particularly interested in the 'non-dilutor' bulls. I'm looking at putting them over some black cows to then produce a more consistent black-coated calf while still maintaining all the benefits that a straight Simmental bull provides."
He said he will also be offering a selection of commercial females in the sale.
"I will have around 60 Simbrah heifers on offer. These heifers are sired by the Daraabah bulls I've purchased, as well as other Golden Opportunity vendors' bulls."
