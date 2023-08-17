An average price within $8000 of the top price paid spoke volumes for solid support shown for the Hill and Bidgood families' 95 young Angus bulls at the Bulliac Angus on-property sale east of Miles on Thursday.
At the end of the sale, which uses videos to display the lots as they're sold, a top price of $18,000 had been reached twice, and an average price of $10,623 was the outcome.
Some 85 of the 90 bulls offered, or 94 per cent of them, were sold under the hammer, and two others were sold following the sale, going to homes as far apart as Cloncurry and Walgett.
One of the those paying the top price was the Hillside Group, represented by Karen Howe, Wallumbilla, and her partner Gavin McKenzie.
They purchased Bulliac Total Recall T10, a 19-month-old bull weighing 747kg with a scrotal circumference of 42cm and semen motility of 80 per cent.
Speaking on behalf of the group, which has country at Wallumbilla, Yuleba, Theodore and Dingo, Ms Howe said the bull's good figures had caught their eye.
"For a bull that's 19 months, he had all the attributes we chase, fat cover especially," she said.
He was sired by Square B True North and his dam was Bulliac Mildred L79, described by the vendors as a bigger framed, long bodied cow.
It was the first time the Hillside Group had bought at the Bulliac sale and they ended up with five future sires by the end of the sale, averaging $11,000.
"We're really happy with what we've bought," Ms Howe said. "They're a good even line, very quiet, and it's a local sale for us."
They run an organic operation and will be putting their new bulls over Santa Gertrudis and Angus cows.
Bulliac Southern Son S118, a 21-month-old bull weighing 826kg with a scrotal circumference of 42cm and semen motility of 90 per cent, was the other bull sold for $18,000, to Andrew and Cathie Fernie, Riverview Cattle Co, Clermont.
Elders studstock representative Andrew Meara, acting on behalf of the Fernies, said Mr Fernie had selected two lots to bid on, based on their pedigree and figures, and had secured both, for $18,000 and $14,000.
The Fernies have bought bulls at Bulliac before.
The Pye family at Drillham paid the second top price of $17,000 for Barkers Creek Scotty S7, a son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and Barkers Creek Lorna Q6.
At 19 months of age, the sire prospect weighed 798kg, had a scrotal circumference of 40cm, and semen motility of 90pc.
The Pyes finished with five bulls, as did the Appleton Cattle Co at Alpha.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
