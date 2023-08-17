Queensland Country Life
Home/News/Ekka 2023

Ekka 2023: Open meat sheep results

Clare Adcock
Alexandra Bernard
By Clare Adcock, and Alexandra Bernard
August 17 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda, Andrew, Jack and Charlotte Vernon with their Dorset Down interbreed champion ewe. Picture: Clare Adcock
Amanda, Andrew, Jack and Charlotte Vernon with their Dorset Down interbreed champion ewe. Picture: Clare Adcock

It was a massively successful Ekka debut for the Vernon family of Averlane Genetics stud, taking out both the grand champion meat sheep ewe and breeders group on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.