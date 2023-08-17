It was a massively successful Ekka debut for the Vernon family of Averlane Genetics stud, taking out both the grand champion meat sheep ewe and breeders group on Thursday.
Stud principals Andrew and Amanda said they were "ecstatic" with the result, given they had only begun showing this year and the Royal Queensland Show was just their fifth outing on the circuit.
Their kids Charlotte and Jack, seven and five, also helped to lead their sheep to success, and said they were very excited to take home some ribbons.
It was a six-tooth Dorset Down Ewe who claimed the championship, while the family's Suffolks took the win in the breeders group.
Champion interbreed ram went to a two-tooth Poll Dorset ram, exhibited by Chris Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, Warwick, which was closely contested by the Suffolk and Corriedale champions, according to judge Ian Michelle, Port Macquarie, NSW.
Border Leicester
Champion ram: W45 exhibited by M Franklin, Millennium Poll Dorsets and Border Leicesters, Mount Whitestone.
Champion ewe: W55 exhibited by M Franklin, Millennium Poll Dorsets and Border Leicesters, Mount Whitestone. Res: W9 exhibited by M Franklin, Millennium Poll Dorsets and Border Leicesters, Mount Whitestone.
Champion breeders group: exhibited by M Franklin, Millennium Poll Dorsets and Border Leicesters, Mount Whitestone.
Corriedale
Champion ram: 2209 exhibited by Scots PGC, Warwick.
Champion ewe: 2202 exhibited by Scots PGC, Warwick. Res: 2205 exhibited by Scots PGC, Warwick.
Champion breeders group: exhibited by Scots PGC, Warwick.
Dorset Down
Champion ram: P006 exhibited by A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen.
Champion ewe: P007 exhibited by A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen.
Champion breeders group: A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen.
Poll Dorset
Champion ram: 70 exhibited C Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, Warwick. Res: 37 exhibited by C Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, Warwick.
Champion ewe: 8 exhibited by C Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, Warwick. Res: 36 exhibited by C Rubie, Sovereign Poll Dorset stud, Warwick.
Champion breeders group: M Franklin, Millennium Poll Dorsets and Border Leicesters, Mount Whitestone.
Dorper
Champion ram: 225204 exhibited by W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights. Res: 230001 exhibited by W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights.
Champion ewe: 23004 exhibited by W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights. Res: 215134 exhibited by W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights.
Champion breeders group: exhibited by W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights. Res: W Eisentrager, Rosenthal Heights.
Suffolk
Champion ram: Y1 exhibited by Malcolm Downs, West Haldon. Res: Y0040 exhibited by A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen.
Champion ewe: Y0043 exhibited by A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen. Res: R4 exhibited by Malcolm Downs, West Haldon.
Champion breeders group: exhibited by A and A Vernon, Averlane Genetics, Mount Hallen. Res: Rochedale State High School, Rochedale.
White Suffolk
Champion ram: 19 exhibited by Dalby State High School, Dalby.
Champion ewe: 8 exhibited by Dalby State High School, Dalby. Res: 12 exhibited by Dalby State High School.
Champion breeders group: Dalby State High School, Dalby.
