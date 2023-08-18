Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Emerald store lines show signs of dry winter

August 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cows the highlight of mixed Emerald yarding
Cows the highlight of mixed Emerald yarding

A total of 1041 head were yarded at Emerald on Thursday, which agents described as mixed in quality, type and supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.