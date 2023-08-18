Cows the highlight of mixed Emerald yarding

A total of 1041 head were yarded at Emerald on Thursday, which agents described as mixed in quality, type and supply.
Some store lines were also said to be starting to show signs of the dry winter in some regions.
The highlight of the yarding was in the cows, which still attracted firm competition from a full panel of meatworks buyers.
Raymond Cattle Co Raymond Springsure, sold a line of heavy Santa cows topping at 228.2c/kg weighing 689 kgs to return $1572/head.
Bullocks over 550 kgs in very limited supply topped at 271.2c/kg to average 264c/kg, whilst the good supply of heavy cows topped at 231.2c/kg to average 222c/kg and firm with last weeks sale.
A very limited panel of restockers and feedlot buyers today as the store section of the sale saw a very limited and mixed quality supply.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.