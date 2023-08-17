A reduced yarding of 1895 head were on offer at Gracemere on Wednesday.
Numbers were back on the 3109 head from the previous week with 1316 steers, 405 heifers, 131 cows, 15 bulls and 28 cows and calves.
Several coastal lines came to hand, which met with good competition while cows and ox were said to be firm on last week's prices.
Wildman Partnership, Gogango sold Brangus cross steers for 275c/kg, weighing 556kg to return $1530/hd.
W Lawrence, Alton Downs sold Senepol steers for 280c/kg weighing 528kg to return $1480/hd.
Pineview Park, Walkerston sold a line of Brangus cross Droughtmaster number one steers for 290c/kg weighing 416kg to return $1135/hd.
GMB Training, Proserpine sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 286c/kg weighing 408kg to return $1168/hd.
Tarcoola Pastoral Co, Lawgi-Dawes, sold Shorthorn cross weaner steers for 360c/kg weighing 283 kg to return $1022/hd.
SA Desbois, Mt Ossa sold Brangus weaner steers for 360c/kg, weighing 265kg to return $957/hd.
Coorumburra Rural Enterprises, Marlborough sold Brangus cows for 227c/kg, weighing 486kg to return $1105/hd.
GMB Training, Proserpine sold Brahman cross heifers for 246c/kg weighing 382kg to return $942/hd.
JJ and JE Dahl, Baralaba sold Droughtmaster heifers for 222c/kg weighing 346kg to return $768/hd.
M and B Harris, Bajool sold Brangus weaner heifers for 258c/kg, weighing 281kg to return $726/hd.
Tarcoola Pastoral Co, Lawgi-Dawes, sold Hereford cross weaner heifers for 274 c/kg weighing 242 kg to return $664 /hd.
J Mara, Calliope sold Brangus cross cows and calves for $1600/unit.
