Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Gracemere yarding features coastal lines of cattle

August 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GDL agents sold Angus cross steers from Tarcoola Pastoral for 360c/kg averaging 283kg to return $1021/head. Picture: CQLX
GDL agents sold Angus cross steers from Tarcoola Pastoral for 360c/kg averaging 283kg to return $1021/head. Picture: CQLX

A reduced yarding of 1895 head were on offer at Gracemere on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.