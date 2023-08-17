The 11th annual Coolabunia Classic Charolais bull sale climbed to a top of $19,000 on Thursday at Coolabunia Saleyards near Kingaroy.
Overall, 44 of the 50 bulls offered by the four vendors sold (88 per cent clearance) at an average of $7659.
Topping the sale was lot 5, Charnelle Station Master, which was sold by Graham and Katrina Blanch, Charnelle Charolais, Upper Tent Hill, for $19,000.
The 20-month-old homozygous polled sire prospect by Johnny and out of Charnelle Desire weighed 810kg and had P8 and rib measurements of 7mm and 3mm and an eye muscle area of 135sq cm.
He is a combination of two of the polled full French bulls from whom Charnelle imported semen from France - Gallway and Johnny.
Johnny was the sire of the top selling bull at the 2021 sale and Station Master is out of the same cow that produced the top seller last year.
Second top of the sale was lot 20, Silverwood Sapper. He was offered by Rod and Lindsay Blanch, Silverwood Charolais, and sold for $14,000.
The 25-month-old by Charnelle President and out of Silverwood Jasmin weighed 910kg, had P8 and rib measurements of 9mm and 5mm, and measured 142sq cm in EMA.
For comparison, the 2022 sale achieved a top of $29,000 and an average of $11,032.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
