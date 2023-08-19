Willandra is a 290 hectare (716 acre) farm located in the heart of the St George irrigation area.
Situated on Bundoran Road about 20km south east of St George, the farm has 183ha (452 acres) of high quality, surveyed laser levelled country.
Willandra features a 1240 megalitre on-farm water storage with an average depth of 8.35 metres as well as a 300ML storm surge sump.
There is currently 1150 megalitres of irrigation water in storage.
Structural improvements include two large sheds, two silos, and a five bedroom home.
Willandra will be auctioned by Newforce Livestock & Property in St George on September 6.
Contact Jason Russell, 0477 462 511, Newforce Livestock & Property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.