Gold opportunity to source quality bulls

MS
By Matt Sherrington
August 27 2023 - 8:00am
The extra sire appeal and freedom of movement is something to be admired in lot 8, Charolais bull, Myona Silver Shadow S11. Pictures supplied
On the back of a solid debut in 2022, the Golden Opportunity Cattle Sale will return for year two with a sterling selection of stud and commercial bulls and females from three breeds to be offered at Savanna in Coonamble, New South Wales from 1pm on Tuesday, September 12.

MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

