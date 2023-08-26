On the back of a solid debut in 2022, the Golden Opportunity Cattle Sale will return for year two with a sterling selection of stud and commercial bulls and females from three breeds to be offered at Savanna in Coonamble, New South Wales from 1pm on Tuesday, September 12.
In all 60 registered Simmental, Charolais, and Fleckvieh bulls have been carefully selected for the 2023 sale. This includes 30 Simmental and Fleckvieh and 30 Charolais, which are being offered by nine vendors, including Challambi Charolais, which will be making its sale debut.
The registered female section of the sale will consist of 16 lots including six Charolais and 10 Simmental, which are being offered by two returning vendors.
Sale organising committee spokesperson Bruce McColl said this year's draft of bulls is a marked improvement on last year's sale.
"We have picked a draft of bulls that is well suited to the requirements of cattle breeders situated in Northern NSW and Queensland," Mr McColl said.
These destinations were where the majority of the bulls and females from the 2022 sale sold into though purchases were also made by buyers in Victoria and Western Australia.
He said the vendors were pleased with the result of last year's sale, in which a near-full clearance was achieved.
"The Simmental bulls and Charolais females did particularly well."
At the 2022 sale 13 Simmental bulls sold to a top of $28,000, to average averaging $11,538 per head, 17 Charolais bulls sold to $10,000 and averaged $7235, and 14 Fleckvieh bulls sold to $7000 and averaged $5221. Overall 47 bulls averaged $7712.
It was the Simmental bull, Glenanna Superstar, a 16-month-old homozygous poll bull weighing 754 kilograms with an eye muscle area of 125 square centimetres, which topped the sale at $28,000. He was bought by Wayne York, Karragarra Simmentals, York Cattle Company, Emerald, Qld, and will be used in stud duties.
In the female catalogue, nine Simmental heifers sold to $8500 and averaged $5277; five Charolais heifers sold to $11,000 to average $6300; and one Charolais cow and calf made $11,000. Overall, 15 females were sold to average $6000.
This year's sale will commence with an offering of 500 females and 20 potential show steers, which have been drawn from the central west of NSW.
"The commercial female offering this year has been hampered by the declining cattle market and the worsening dry conditions. This means our numbers for this section will be down from last year.
"However, the commercial females offered in our debut sale, as a special store sale at the Coonamble Selling Complex achieved good results and we have confidence in the quality of the commercial animals being made available for sale this year."
Those who are unable to attend the sale in person, but don't want to miss out on the buying opportunities, can bid from home by utilising the AuctionsPlus online platform.
All lots will be yarded for inspection from 10am on sale day. Those seeking to make earlier inspections of individual drafts can do so via appointment by calling Camilo on 0407 224 999.
All interested parties are invited to attend a meet and greet event being held at the Coonamble Bowling Club on the eve of the sale from 6pm on Monday, September 11.
The sale catalogue can be viewed online on the Golden Opportunity Cattle Sale website. hard copy catalogues can be mailed out upon request.
